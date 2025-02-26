Sakura Beyond the Crowds: Lesser-known Cities Shine in Cherry Blossom Season 2025

Lesser-known Japanese cities bloom as sakura spotters seek out less crowds

China and Korea are gaining interest as alternative cherry blossom destinations

Tranquil ryokans emerge as favoured accommodation for a quieter sakura experience

SINGAPORE, Feb. 26, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — As cherry blossoms begin to bloom as March approaches, travellers seeking a less-crowded sakura spotting experience are flocking to lesser-known cities in Japan to get their flower fix. While the Japanese cherry blossom season remains a top draw, this year, bookings for off-the-beaten-path and alternative locations beyond Japan are seeing significant growth, reflecting the rising demand for more peaceful and unique experiences in the heart of spring.

Japan’s Lesser-Known Sakura Spots Are Seeing a Surge in Demand

The “big three” cities like Tokyo, Osaka, and Kyoto continue to be favourites, with Trip.com Group revealing triple-digit booking growth year-on-year during the sakura season. Of popular cities, Sendai, Kanazawa and Aomori also reflected the most year-on-year growth during the season.

Here’s a list of when cherry blossoms will bloom in chronological order, according to the Japan Meteorological Corporation’s forecast :

Interestingly, more travellers are seeking out lesser-known destinations for a quieter cherry blossom experience.

Toyohashi has seen a staggering 2300% YoY growth, drawing visitors to attractions like Mukaiyama Greenery Park’s Plum Tree Orchard and Yoshida Castle in Toyohashi Park. Coastal Itoshima (1500% YoY) is emerging as a hidden gem, home to scenic sakura spots such as Kafuri Park, which boasts 500 cherry trees and panoramic views of Funakoshi Bay and Mt. Kaya. Meanwhile, Yakushima (900% YoY) offers a truly special experience—cherry blossom viewing within a UNESCO-listed ancient forest.

Top Cities Searched for Sakura Season & Key Visitor Trends

Search patterns highlight the diverse range of traveller preferences for Japan’s iconic “hanami” (flower viewing parties). Major urban hubs like Tokyo, Kyoto, Osaka, and Yokohama dominate searches for “cherry blossom” and “sakura” related searches, indicating travellers are still keen on popular city itineraries with cherry blossom spotting as one of the highlights. Meanwhile, lesser-known locations such as Ureshino, Kagoshima, and Yuzawa have also made it to the top ten list.

Searches in different languages indicate varied traveller origins; for example, English and Mandarin speakers drive Tokyo’s demand, while Korean interest is strong for Nago.

Overall, travel flows to Japan during sakura season (besides domestic flows) hail from the Asia Pacific region, with Hong Kong SAR, Korea, Taiwan region, Thailand and Singapore being the top source markets in terms of booking volume. Outside of Asia, travellers from the US (138.70% YoY growth), UK (137.11%) and Australia (156.54%) are also fast growing. Millennials comprise the bulk of travellers, comprising almost half of the booking volume.

Emerging International Cherry Blossom Destinations

While Japan remains a cherry blossom travel hub, more international travellers are seeking alternative locations to experience the floral spectacle. Across Southeast Asia and China, hidden gems are emerging with breathtaking displays that rival Japan’s parks. Cherry blossoms in Korea are also fast gaining attention.

Some top alternative Cherry Blossom destinations for 2025 include:

Alishan, Taiwan region – A stunning mountain landscape where cherry blossoms bloom in the early spring.

region – A stunning mountain landscape where cherry blossoms bloom in the early spring. Wuhan & Beijing , Mainland China – Famous cherry blossom parks like East Lake ( Wuhan ) and Yuyuantan Park ( Beijing ) are emerging as must-visit locations.

– Famous cherry blossom parks like ( ) and are emerging as must-visit locations. Jinhae, South Korea – The site of the famous Cherry Blossom Festival, where blossoms blanket the entire city.

Among the most-searched destinations outside Japan are Wuxi and Wuhan in Mainland China, Seoul and Gyeongju in South Korea, as well as Nantou and Chiayi in Taiwan region. In South Korea, Gyeongju has seen a remarkable 211.48% surge in bookings this season, while Taiwan region’s Alishan Scenic Area in Chiayi County has experienced a 171.01% year-on-year increase, drawing visitors to its mountain blooms from mid-March to mid-April.

Similarly, bookings to Wuhan, Mainland China, have risen by 155.87%, with travellers flocking to East Lake and Wuhan University for their stunning cherry blossoms. Notably, ‘Wuhan cherry blossoms’ ranks among the top five search queries from international visitors, highlighting its growing appeal with more than 100 spots for cherry blossom viewing.

The Wellness and Alternative Accommodation Trend During Sakura Season

As the demand for off-the-beaten-path experiences grows, so does the rise in alternative accommodations and wellness tourism. Bookings for onsen ryokan and boutique hotels in lesser-known cherry blossom locations have surged, as visitors opt for serene, culturally immersive stays that offer breathtaking views away from the crowds.

In particular, scenic regions such as Mt. Fuji, Hakone, Takayama, and Shirakawa-go are seeing this rise in demand.

Luxury and boutique accommodations with private onsens, seasonal kaiseki cuisine, and mountainous scenery are particularly popular this year. Traditional stays like Mt. Fuji View Onsen Ooike Hotel, hot spring hotel Setsugetsuka in Hakone near the blossom-filled Hakone Gora Park, and traditional inn Onyado Yuinosho in Shirakawa-go are attracting visitors looking for an authentic Japanese experience paired with springtime beauty.

As for popular cities like Tokyo and Kyoto, accommodation preferences lean close to parks and rivers. According to Trip.Best* data, one of the most booked hotels is the luxurious The Tokyo Edition, Ginza, close to Hibiya Park, a peaceful cherry blossom spot. Similarly, Bvlgari Hotel Tokyo is close to Chidori-ga-fuchi, a picturesque 700-meter promenade along the Imperial Palace moat, famous for cherry blossoms.

In Kyoto, Trip.Best’s top-ranked Kamo Residences by Reflections is located near the Kamogawa River, offering stunning riverside views. Another top option is Dusit Thani Kyoto located near both Maruyama Park and the Philosopher’s Path—two of Kyoto’s prettiest sakura spots.

*Trip.Best is an AI-curated travel list on Trip.com that helps global travellers find the best experiences, including flights, hotels, attractions, restaurants, nightlife, and shows. It highlights the top 1% of products based on an algorithm that analyses user reviews and other data.

