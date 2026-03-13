Former DHS Sec. Jeh Johnson: We can’t tie policy disagreements to keeping the government funded

Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the TSA staffing shortages, impact on travel, DHS funding battle, the Iran war, and more.
09:40
Fri, Mar 13 20268:40 AM EDT
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Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the TSA staffing shortages, impact on travel, DHS funding battle, the Iran war, and more.
09:40
Fri, Mar 13 20268:40 AM EDT
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