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Former DHS Sec. Jeh Johnson: We can’t tie policy disagreements to keeping the government funded

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Former DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson joins ‘Squawk Box’ to discuss the TSA staffing shortages, impact on travel, DHS funding battle, the Iran war, and more.

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Fri, Mar 13 20268:40 AM EDT

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