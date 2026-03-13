DPC Dash Ltd (1405.HK) to Announce Full Year 2025 Financial Results on March 25, 2026

HONG KONG, March 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — DPC Dash Ltd – Domino’s Pizza China (“DPC Dash” or the “Company”) (1405.HK), Domino’s Pizza’s exclusive master franchisee in the China Mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China, and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China, will release its audited consolidated financial results for the year ended December 31, 2025 on Wednesday, March 25, 2026.

The Company will hold a conference call on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (or Wednesday, March 25, 2026, at 7:00 am Eastern Time) to discuss the financial results.

A live audio-only webcast of the call can be accessed directly at https://event.choruscall.com/mediaframe/webcast.html?webcastid=nHRXnD0d.

To participate by phone, participants are strongly encouraged to pre-register for the conference call, by using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will receive a set of participant dial-in numbers, the event passcode, and a unique access PIN, which can be used to join the conference call.

Pre-registration Link: https://dpregister.com/sreg/10206649/1034ed20f15

An audio-only replay of the call will also be accessible through April 1, 2026, by dialing the following numbers:

United States Toll Free: +1-855-669-9658 International: +1-412-317-0088 Access Code: 2877882

Additionally, the earnings release and presentation slides for this conference call will be available on the Company’s Investor Relations website www.dpcdash.com

About DPC Dash Ltd.

DPC Dash is Domino’s Pizza’s exclusive master franchisee in the Chinese mainland, the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region of China and the Macau Special Administrative Region of China. Domino’s Pizza, Inc., DPC Dash’s global franchisor, is one of the most widely-recognized global consumer brands and the world’s largest pizza company. Led by a seasoned and visionary management team, DPC Dash is a market leader that differentiates from competitors with, among others, a continually innovated and localized pizza-focused menu, unique expertise and leadership in delivery, technology focus and scalable and replicable store economic model. DPC Dash operates 1,315 stores in 60 cities in the Chinese mainland as of December 31, 2025.

For more information, please visit www.dpcdash.com

For official company announcements, please visit www.hkexnews.hk

