From a hair mask that works to the ‘best’ skin drops out there: 10 beauty buys that are going viral right now

When it comes to beauty products, we love a buzzy new launch as much as the next person here at 7You.

But with hundreds of product launches and press releases to sift through of a given month, it can be hard to find what’s worth your cash and what isn’t.

This month, that job has been easy.

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With viral bubbling nose masks landing on my desk (they really work), water creams that nourish and look after the skin, and a hair mask that feels as though it was made for my hair, there’s plenty that I have tried and loved in October.

I’ve done the testing, so you don’t have to.

Below, my favourites.

These are the beauty buys that are going viral right now. Credit: O&M

1. O&M PS Masque, $55.95, O&M

O&M PS Masque, $55.95, O&M. Credit: O&M

I have alway sceptical of hair masks that promise the earth.

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With fine, coarse and thick hair, my hair is kindly described as hard to manage, and less kindly described as, sometimes a nightmare.

But when I tried this new mask, which launched globally this month on the O&M website, I honestly couldn’t have been more impressed.

Created for dry, thick, damaged and colour-treated hair, the new ultra-smoothing treatment delivers intense nourishment, softness, shine and frizz control without weighing the hair down.

Put simply? It’s a dream five-minute drink for my thirsty thirsty locks.

I think this mask really works thanks to its clever mix of ingredients, all of which really gel with my hair type.

Think camelina oil, plant-based ceramides and vegetable protein, all of which work together to deliver intense nourishment, but without that heaviness that I so often get from hair masks.

Run, don’t walk. This one is going to sell out.

2. Biore Refining Bubbling Nose Mask, $12.99, Chemist Warehouse

Biore Refining Bubbling Nose Mask, $12.99, Chemist Warehouse. Credit: Instagram

Next up, something I didn’t realise I needed, until, well, I did.

Essentially a pore-refining mask built specifically for your nose, it’s a fantastic investment with Christmas party season just around the corner.

So how does this “bubbling” mask even work, I hear you ask?

According to the brand, it leverages first-to-market technology from Korea to deliver fast, gentle pore minimisation, helping to visibly refine the appearance of pores over time.

It uses bubbling to lift dirt, oil, and pore build-up in a 2-in-1 approach combining gentle chemical and physical exfoliation, formulated with glycolic acid and K-Beauty fruit enzymes to help target pore build-up.

I didn’t expect much of this, but was pleasantly surprised by both the fizzing sensation when you’re wearing the mask, and the flawless finish when you take it off.

Now, I’m saving the rest of my four-pack for my next event during a packed November and December social calendar.

You can’t argue with that for less than $20.

3. Kiehl’s Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream, $79.20, Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s Calendula Serum-Infused Water Cream, $79.20, Kiehl’s. Credit: Instagram

There’s something about the words Water Cream that already has me hooked.

And so when I heard cult skincare brand, Kiehl’s, were releasing a Water Cream infused with Calendula Serum, I was all ears and skin clean with makeup off ready to try.

While there’s a whole new Kiehl’s range of calendula serum-infused buys, the water cream is my favourite because of the sheer glass-like look it delivers.

I’ve been slathering my skin in it every night and noticing a real difference both instantly and when I wake up in terms of skin hydration.

Top marks, Kiehl’s.

4. Salt Lab Magnesium Oil Spray, $39, Salt Lab

Salt Lab Magnesium Oil Spray, $39, Salt Lab. Credit: Salt Lab

Salt Lab is an Aussie brand that has been on my radar for a few months now, in no small part thanks to their extensive magnesium range which is perfectly suited to long-distance runners like myself.

My pick of the bunch is the Magnesium Oil Spray ($39), which also happens to be a customer favourite — selling one every minute worldwide and boasting close to 6,000 glowing five-star reviews.

Containing just two ingredients (purified water and magnesium chloride), this spray promises to deliver 400mg of magnesium chloride per 1mL

I’ve been spraying it on to the soles of my feet and my tummy in the evenings to help me wind down, particularly after a Sunday long run.

It’s fantastic.

Always read the label and follow directions for use.

5. Trinny London Fearless Skin Tint Drops, $85, Trinny London

Trinny London Fearless Skin Tint Drops, $85, Trinny London. Credit: Instagram

Having enjoyed the privilege of another catchup with Trinny Woodall of Trinny London fame this month, I couldn’t wait to talk to her about the “best” foundation I’ve used in years: her Fearless Skin Tint Drops ($85), which are well and truly worth your money.

Formulated with niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and evodia extract to help smooth and even skin without settling into fine lines, these drops provide luminous, weightless coverage that really lasts the day.

They are the definition of light but buildable coverage, and Trinny can’t keep them in stock.

“I am so shocked by how successful these are,” Trinny told 7You.

“They have only been out for three and a half weeks, but we sell one every two minutes around the world. For a product we have just launched, it’s amazing.”

Use Trinny’s Match2Me feature to find your ideal shade. You won’t regret it.

6. Sunescape Instant Self Tan Mousse, $44.95, Sunescape

Sunescape Instant Self Tan Mousse, $44.95, Sunescape. Credit: Instagram

With summer just around the corner, it’s important to try and get your skin ship shape ready to expose your legs.

My go-to this season? Sunescape’s Instant Self-Tan Mousse ($44.95), which gives a perfect golden glow, without the harmful rays.

The winner of countless awards, this tan goes on quickly and easily, absorbing into the skin and leaving behind a streak-free finish.

No time for a spray tan? There’s no need to worry with this in your vanity.

7. The Jojoba Company Firming Body Treatment, $59.95, THE ICONIC

The Jojoba Company Firming Body Treatment, $59.95, THE ICONIC. Credit: The Jojoba Company

Looking for a body serum to give your skin a boost before bare-leg season and fake tan?

Meet The Jojoba Company’s new Firming Body Treatment.

Packed with eight facial-grade actives, including Vitamin C, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, squalane, vegan collagen and peptides, the product is designed to go beyond basic body moisturising.

Testing showed 22.7 per cent firmer-looking skin and a 31.4 per cent improvement in radiance after 28 days.

I’ve been using this one after my showers for the past couple of weeks and I already love it.

8. Nuxe Prodigieuse Hyalu Boost Illuminate Concentrate 30mL, $72, Myer

Nuxe Prodigieuse Hyalu Boost Illuminate Concentrate 30mL, $72, Myer. Credit: Nuxe

I’ve loved Nuxe for more years than I care for, using the French brand’s legendary multi-purpose dry oil for face, body, and hair ever since I’ve cared to.

But this month, the famous brand has a new launch that has everyone talking: the Prodigieuse Hyalu Boost Illuminate Concentrate ($72), from Myer.

Essentially a serum, but with the glowiness of a highlighter, the $72 buy boasts a supercharged formula to strengthen the skin barrier and plump the skin.

Its iridescent texture with natural pink light-reflecting pearls leaves a beautiful glow on the skin, making it perfect for summer holidays and nights out.

As with many Nuxe products, there are myriad ways to use it, whether you want it as a serum, mixed with your moisturiser as a highlighter or for your collarbones.

Plus, it comes in a super cute pink bottle.

9. Vital Strength Creatine, $23.99, Chemist Warehouse

Vital Strength Creatine, $23.99, Chemist Warehouse. Credit: Vital Strength

Last but certainly not least, a couple of health-related products I’ve been trying and loving.

First up is Vital Strength’s Creatine, $23.99, from Chemist Warehouse.

I’ve only recently been switched onto creatine’s myriad benefits for focus and performance, and have noticed a signficant difference since I started using it.

This is a great and reasonably-priced entry point.

Always read the label and follow directions for use.

10. Dose & Co Collagen Unflavoured, $19.99, Chemist Warehouse

Dose & Co Collagen Unflavoured, $19.99, Chemist Warehouse. Credit: Instagram

Finally, I’m a big devotee of collagen, and Dose & Co’s variety is perfect for me because it dissolves easily in my coffee and doesn’t alter the taste whatsoever.

Again available from Chemist Warehouse for a very reasonable $19.99 right now, it’s the perfect addition to help your hair, skin and nails without even thinking about it.

I’ll certainly be re-investing when it’s done.

Always read the label and follow directions for use.

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