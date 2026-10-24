Queensland, NSW, ACT and Victoria to be hit with ‘wild’ rainy weather

The east coast of Australia is forecast to receive a solid drenching on Sunday.

Wet weather is already setting in, but the Bureau of Meteorology warns that thunderstorms could hit Queensland, NSW, Victoria and the ACT, and that flooding is also likely in some areas.

WATCH THE VIDEO ABOVE: Severe weather to lash several eastern states.

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Queensland is set to be the worst hit by the woolly weather system.

“It’s been a really wet week, particularly across southeast Queensland,” BoM meteorologist David Crock said.

“Any further rain that falls will cause flash flooding really quickly, so please keep your wits about you.

“We saw more rain through the night, through the Wide Bay–Burnett (region).

“Plenty of our rain gaugues recorded 100mm to 200mm. Much of that fell throughout the night just inland of Bundaberg and Hervey Bay.

“There’s a series of flood warnings current across various parts of Queensland — the main one is the Mary River, there’s a major flood warning at Tiaro.”

Crock said the area could possibly flood on Sunday night or Monday morning.

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SES Brisbane volunteers said they completed 180 jobs in 24 hours on Saturday, and urged residents to storm-proof their homes when it is safe to, noting many of their callouts “would have been prevented through basic home maintenance.”

Storms are moving over the eastern states bringing heavy rainfall, and flooding in already waterlogged areas. Credit: 7NEWS

Severe thunderstorms are forecast in southwest Queensland, and also across a large section of western New South Wales, the ACT, and northeast Victoria.

Brisbane, the Gold Coast, Sydney and Wollongong could also be hit by severe thunderstorms by Sunday night.

“A moist and unstable airmass is situated across most of New South Wales, with a vigorous trough set to cross the interior of the state during the day,” according to BoM.

“Thunderstorms are developing ahead of this trough and are moving rapidly to the southeast.”

A trough is also moving east over Victoria, following strong northwesterly winds, with a cold front also moving south in the state.

“There’s plenty of wild weather on the way across multiple states,” Crock said.

“Keep an eye on the radars, keep an eye on the warnings, and do not drive into flood waters.”

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