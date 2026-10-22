When is the cheapest time to book domestic flights? Here’s what actually works

It’s the end of the year, we’re all tired and in dire need of a holiday, but often budgets around Christmas and the festive season mean it can be hard to squirrel away the cash required for a flight and quick recharging domestic escape.

But what if you knew the cheapest time to book domestic flights and the tips that will save you valuable cash?

Avid Virgin Australia customers know the secrets we all want to know about cheap domestic flying, like booking ahead for school holidays and Christmas, and being flexible with days and times.

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But there’s much more to it than that if you really want to snag the best deal.

Being knowledgable about areas like how fares move, when sales land and working to boost both your Velocity Points and Status Credits balance are vital.

By doing this, every booking builds towards the next trip.

So what do you need to know?

7You shares the tips to booking and nailing cheap flights. Credit: Virgin Australia

When do the flight sales tend to land?

A flight sale is one of those golden opportunities to quickly rush and snap one up.

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And while there are obvious times of flight sales, like in the run-up to Black Friday (this year on Friday November 27, 2026) and ahead of the school holidays, there are other lesser-known opportunities to book that trip.

Virgin Australia’s Happy Hour Sale, for instance, is something not everyone knows about — but a fantastic chance to get a cheap flight.

The Happy Hour Sale lands reliably on Thursdays from 4pm to 11pm AEDT.

According to Point Hacks, It offers discounted fares on a changing list of domestic and sometimes international routes for that seven-hour window.

The sale has become a fixture of Australian fare watching, as the discounts are decent, the window is short, and the route list changes every week.

The easiest way to get across the Happy Hour Sale is to subscribe to Virgin Australia’s email list, and then check in as close to 4pm on the Thursday as you can manage.

Other sale opportunities include major campaigns on specific regions like Bali, Fiji or Europe via partner Qatar Airways, which are typically launched around seasonal shifts or peak months for travel.

You can also expect ongoing and flash sales from time to time during the year, many of which are destination-specific or holiday-package promotions.

A flight sale is one of those golden opportunities to quickly rush and snap one up. Credit: Instagram

What do I need to know to get the best deal and what are Lite, Choice and Flex options for flying?

In order to be ready to get the best deal, you need to be prepared.

Lite, Choice and Flex are three different domestic fare options at Virgin Australia, each of which depends on what you’re after and the option you need.

With these three options, customers pick the fare that suits the trip and only pay for the extras they need.

A Lite Fare, for instance, means you’ll just bring your carry on, and Virgin Australia will reserve your seat.

A Choice Fare means you can pick your seat and bring a checked bag for the ride.

A Flex Fare is increasingly appealing in a fast-paced world, as this gives you total flexibility if plans change. Pick a seat and check your bag. Then, change things up if things don’t work out.

Finally, there’s a Business Fare, where you can enjoy extra space, premium comforts and priority perks.

Inclusions vary by fare type, route and travel date.

Earlier this year, Virgin Australia rolled out a new initiative with their Flex Fares, offering eligible guests who purchase a domestic Economy Flex fare access to Fly Ahead.

According to Virgin Australia, this new revolutionary service allows them to move to an available earlier same-day flight through the Virgin Australia app with no change fee or fare difference.

The new app feature offers a significant shift from traditional flexible fares, which typically require travellers to pay a change fee and fare difference when changing flights.

Virgin Australia Fly Ahead could deliver meaningful cost savings for frequent travellers, particularly those flying for business.

Virgin Australia highlighted the need for this new service with statistics that show more than 44,000 Virgin Australia guests moved to earlier flights over the past 12 months, saving a combined 143,000 hours in airport dwell time.

Virgin Australia’s flight search in ChatGPT is a quick way to compare fares and Reward Seats in one place. Credit: Virgin Australia

What about the other tips I need to know?

As well as booking ahead, being flexible around times and dates and looking to take advantage of the sales periods like Black Friday and Boxing Day, there are a few other tips you can take note of.

Virgin Australia’s flight search in ChatGPT is a quick way to compare fares and Reward Seats in one place, meaning you’re always sure you’re getting the best deal.

You can also earn Velocity Points and Status Credits, so every booking builds towards the next trip.

Velocity Points are the “currency” you spend on rewards (flights, upgrades, shopping).

Status Credits are earned by flying and determine your membership tier (Silver, Gold, Platinum, or Platinum Plus), which unlocks perks like lounge access and priority check-in.

It’s important to remember that as well as by flying, you can also earn Velocity Points through everyday shopping and partners.

Think Flybuys Points or using partner brands like 7-Eleven, AGL, and Myer.

For standard domestic and short-haul flights, booking roughly one to two months in advance gives you the best chance of securing base economy rates before prices spike closer to departure.

Mid-week flights (such as Tuesday and Wednesday) and early-morning or late-evening departures are usually cheaper than peak Friday and Sunday afternoon/evening rushes.

For more information, head to the Virgin Australia website here now.

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