Tennis power couple’s split explains Gael Monfils’ sudden retirement

Gael Monfils retired on the spot when his wife Elina Svitolina ended their marriage abruptly from the other side of the world.

The tennis power couple announced their divorce via social media on Monday, ending their seven-year relationship, which includes five years of marriage. They also share their four-year-old daughter, Skai, together.

Monfils had announced plans to finish his 21-year career at the Paris Masters next month, but quietly removed himself from the International Tennis Integrity Agency anti-doping testing pool on October 5, making him immediately ineligible for tour events.

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He was in Dubai at the time with the couple’s daughter, while Svitolina was playing a tournament in Beijing.

According to L’Equipe, tennis “lost all meaning” for Monfils when Svitolina ended their marriage, which is why he unexpectedly cut his final season short and forwent a proper farewell.

The pair recently played the mixed doubles together at the US Open, reaching the semi-finals.

Svitolina said the war in Ukraine contributed to her declining mental health, which ultimately resulted in the end of the marriage.

Monfils also shared the same statement in a joint post on social media, with the pair remaining committed to raising Skai.

“This is the most difficult thing I have ever had to share,” Svitolina began.

“Everyone knows how much Ukraine means to me. What I have rarely spoken about is what the war has done to me inside. Last year, I told you I needed to step away from the court because I wasn’t in the right emotional space. Today, I want to open up a little more. What you didn’t see were the sleepless nights, the doubts, and the feeling of slowly losing myself.

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“Gaël saw all of it. He never let go of my hand. We fought through this together for a long time, with everything we had. But some battles happen deep inside you, and no amount of love from someone else can win them for you.

“With time, I came to understand that I need to find my way back to myself and that I cannot do that within our marriage. It is the hardest truth I have ever had to face and the hardest thing I have ever had to tell the person I love. Gaël listened. He has respected what I need with a strength and grace I will never forget.

The pair recently played together at the US Open. Credit: Instagram

“Gaël has loved me through my greatest joys and my darkest moments, and I have loved him with all my heart. Together, we built a beautiful life, and we were given the most precious gift of all, our daughter, Skai.

“Skai will always come first. Our marriage is ending, but our family is not. We will always be her parents, side by side, at every step of her life.

“Please know that there is no one to blame here. There are only two people who loved each other deeply and a story that is changing shape.

“We ask for your kindness and for the space we need to heal.”

“Thank you for your love.”

The heartbreaking news coincides with Monfils’ official retirement.

The 40-year-old Frenchman had already said the 2026 season would be his last, but had been expected to farewell the sport at the Paris Masters later this month.

However, last week it was revealed he is being listed as retired by the sport’s drug-testing organisation.

Monfils has not publicly confirmed he has retired. But someone on the International Tennis Integrity Agency’s list needs to be available for testing for six months before they are allowed to return to competition, making the possibility of a comeback unlikely.

Monfils bid adieu to grand slam tennis with a hard-fought loss to Learner Tien in the second round of the US Open in September.

Before bowing out, he became the oldest man to win a match at the tournament since Jimmy Connors in 1992, who also did so on his 40th birthday.

One ​of the most charismatic players of his generation, Monfils was ‌renowned ⁠for his athleticism, flair and crowd-pleasing style. He won 13 ATP Tour singles titles, lifting his first trophy in Poland in 2005 and his ​last in ​Auckland in ⁠January 2025.

Monfils’ best grand slam results were semi-final appearances at the French Open ​in 2008 and the US Open ​in ⁠2016.

He previously said he was at peace with the decision to retire and has signed on with a Swiss company to work in wealth management.

Meanwhile, Svitolina is enjoying a sensational season that culminated in her return to the top 10 for the first since October 2021.

She is currently ranked No.6 in the world and has already secured her spot in the season-ending WTA finals in Indian Wells next month.

— with AP

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