Now Shipping: JMGO IRIS Series Begins Deliveries on October 19

SHENZHEN, China, Oct. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — JMGO IRIS Ultra Max, flagship model of the world’s first 4K@120Hz smart projector series, has officially begun shipping pre-orders following its global debut at IFA 2026, with JMGO IRIS Ultra set to follow on October 26. The series brings a groundbreaking 4K@120Hz experience, theater-grade visuals, and flexible installation to home entertainment.



JMGO IRIS Ultra Max deliveries starting October 19 and IRIS Ultra following October 26

World-First 4K@120Hz for Next-Level Motion Clarity

Powered by JMGO’s cutting-edge projection technology, the IRIS Series delivers true 4K@120Hz from input to output. With VRR, ALLM, and Dolby Vision support at 4K@120Hz, the series enhances high-refresh gaming, while 4K@120Hz MEMC delivers smoother motion for movies and sports. Hardware-level Anti-RBE technology further reduces visible rainbow artifacts without added noise, providing greater viewing comfort.

Theater-Grade Visuals with Exceptional Brightness and Contrast

Powered by JMGO’s MALC 6.0 Triple-Laser Engine, the IRIS Ultra Max delivers 10,000:1 native contrast and 6,500 ISO lumens, while the IRIS Ultra offers 7,000:1 native contrast and 4,500 ISO lumens. Both models feature a 15-blade (6+9) dual-Iris system and JMGO AI DBL Technology for enhanced black levels and image detail, alongside 110% BT.2020 color gamut coverage and approximately ΔE 0.7 color accuracy for true-to-life colors.

3-in-1 Optical System for Flexible Installation

JMGO IRIS Ultra Max combines 0.88–1.7:1 optical zoom, four-way lens shift (V ±130%, H ±53%), and an AI-powered gimbal (360° pan, 150° tilt) for flexible image adjustment. AI Screen Fitting and AI Spatial Image Memory further simplify setup. JMGO IRIS Ultra retains the same optical zoom and four-way lens shift capabilities, offering flexible and lossless image adjustment for users.

Price and Availability

The JMGO IRIS Series is now available for purchase on Amazon and through JMGO’s official online store at the following prices:

Pre-order shipments for JMGO IRIS Ultra Max begin on October 19, with JMGO IRIS Ultra scheduled to begin shipping on October 26. For more information and purchasing options, visit JMGO’s official website.

About JMGO

Founded in 2011, JMGO has become a visionary leader in intelligent projection technology, dedicated to pioneering research and cutting-edge design for over a decade. Looking ahead, we will continue to be driven by technological innovation, enhance user experience, and lead the industry forward. To explore more JMGO projectors, please visit JMGO.com

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