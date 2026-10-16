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Jillaroos star Millie Elliott’s daughter Gigi cheekily crashes post-match interview: ‘Oh my god’

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Millie Elliott was one of the stars of the show in the Jillaroos’ 40-0 Rugby League World Cup win over Samoa with 22 tackles in 40 minutes.

But daughter Gigi wanted a share of the spotlight during mum’s post-match interview, repeatedly attempting to steal the microphone sock before finally succeeding — much to her own delight.

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Elliott was barely into her first answer before she was reaching out to nudge Gigi away from the mic.

“It was a good start to our campaign, Samoa, they played really well, we had to work really hard for it and they’re a quality outfit,” Elliott told Channel 7’s Jelisa Apps.

By that point Gigi, the one-year-old daughter of Elliott and her NRL veteran husband Adam, already had a grip on the mic.

“Sorry, you’ve lost the mic,” Elliott laughed.

Apps, who didn’t put up a fight, said: “She’s strong, she’s just like you.”

Gigi kept at it as Elliott admitted they’ve “got a lot to work on” despite the comprehensive scoreline.

“All teams coming into a World Cup haven’t played together before and just getting those combinations right, and everyone’s got their own processes and systems at clubland,” she said.

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“Just getting all on the same page, that’ll come with more training and more games together.”

Just as Apps was momentarily distracted, Gigi pounced and ripped the sock off the microphone.

“Oh my god, I’m sorry,” Elliott said.

Apps offered it back to Gigi: “It’s yours, it’s yours, take it.”

Gigi was happy with her work.
Gigi was happy with her work. Credit: 7Sport

And with the microphone obviously back under Elliott for the interview, Gigi didn’t have to be asked twice.

“Oh my god. Gigi, do you want to say something?” mum asked.

Gigi kept to herself and instead took the sock for herself one more time, even taking a bite.

“Don’t take our jobs! We’ve got mortgages,” Mel McLaughlin said.

“She obviously really loves Seven, that’s great. The more the merrier.”

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