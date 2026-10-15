Ganni x lululemon is here and it’s every bit as perfect as you might expect

When news of activewear brand lululemon’s collaboration with Copenhagen-based label Ganni hit the internet, it wasn’t long before it went viral.

In what can only be described as a match made in brand collaboration heaven, the two brands have today (Friday 16 October) joined forces for an autumn collection that will suit both Pilates princesses and fashion girlies alike.

The 22-piece range takes inspiration from the world of dance, introducing unique products that deliver an effortless blend of performance and style from the studio, the street, and everywhere in between.

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It injects lululemon’s signature and unrivalled fabrics with Ganni’s cool-girl prints and logos, in a collection that features styles across womenswear, accessories and footwear.

Think leopard print, sporty colour blocking and catwalk-inspired details like ruffles and frills not traditionally seen in activewear.

GANNI x lululemon has landed. Credit: Supplied

So what are the standouts?

Special mention first up has to go to the GANNI x lululemon Brushed Softstreme Slouchy Pullover ($280) and GANNI x lululemon Brushed Softstreme Barrel-Leg Pant ($240).

The pants feature the perfect barrel leg that’s so in vogue right now, while the pullover has a cute cropped look and that famous lululemon Softstreme fabric I can’t get enough of.

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I also adore the GANNI x lululemon Ruffle-Trim Textured Mid-Rise Pant ($270), which are standout because thye feature GANNI’s signature ruffles and contrast piping.

Everything is designed to be layered over your workout gear or worn street style by itself.

I love the idea of pairing the pants with the GANNI x lululemon Ruffle-Trim Textured Jacket ($320) for a cool off-duty coffee look.

It wouldn’t be a Ganni collab unless there was leopard print, and there is plenty of leopard print to get on board with.

Buy the GANNI x lululemon Define Ruffle-Trim Jacket ($250) for post-run cool and go all-in with the GANNI x lululemon Ruffle-Trim Mid-Rise Tight 28” ($210) if you want a whole look.

It is filled with dance-inspired essentials. Credit: Supplied

Ganni’s signature ruffles and colour blocking both feature. Credit: Supplied

Speaking about the collection, the Creative Director at Ganni Ditte Reffstrup said: “80s dance movies have been part of my life since I was a child, so they felt like a natural starting point.

“I’ve always been drawn to the energy, determination and sense of freedom in thos films, and the way dance becomes such a powerful form of self-expression.

“For the collection, we brought that 80s dance energy into the colours and details, then mixed it with Fanni signatures like leopard and frills, and lululemon’s world of movement.”

From a design perspective, highlights include lululemon’s propietary fabrics like Nulu and Softstreme, which give you the comfort and breathability you need to move, beloved lululemon styles like the Define Jacket, re-imagined through a Ganni lens, and signature Ganni elements, like ruffles, trims, bold colour pairings and leopard print.

The collection also has dance-inspired silhouettes and accessories, like leg warmers, boleros, headbands and more.

Neither lululemon nor Ganni is a stranger to a buzzy collaboration. Credit: Supplied

Neither lululemon nor Ganni is a stranger to a buzzy collaboration.

In recent years, lululemon has teamed up with everyone from Disney to Roksanda, while Ganni has partnered with Barbour and New Balance.

But this latest drop is a coup for both brands — and is sure to sell out fast.

To shop the GANNI x lululemon range, head here now.

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