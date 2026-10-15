TSA warns travelers about seasonal mistake that could trigger airport security delays

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Travelers planning to fly in costume this Halloween could face unexpected hurdles at airport security.

While costumes themselves are generally allowed, certain accessories, masks, special makeup and metal pieces can create problems at TSA checkpoints, according to the agency’s website.

Travelers wearing elaborate face coverings or heavy costume makeup may be asked to remove it if their identity cannot be verified during screening.

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Keith Jeffries, vice president of K2 Security Screening Group and a former federal security director for TSA at Los Angeles International Airport, told Fox News Digital that facial recognition technology is becoming more common at airports.

“If you’re wearing … Halloween costume-style makeup, and it can’t recognize you, that’s going to create some challenges,” he said.

Costume props packed in luggage can also raise security concerns, particularly when they resemble weapons or other prohibited items.

Replica explosives, including fake bombs and grenades, are not allowed in carry-on or checked luggage, according to TSA guidance.

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Weapon-like props, such as fake knives, swords, guns and pitchforks, should also stay out of carry-on bags, experts say. Some may be permitted in checked luggage, depending on the item.

Jeffries recalled seeing similar issues during his 20 years with the TSA, including travelers trying to bring replicas of “Lucille,” the barbed-wire-covered baseball bat featured on “The Walking Dead,” through security.

“Of course, that just can’t go through the checkpoint,” he said, noting that it could be placed in checked luggage.

Metal-heavy costumes could create another headache by triggering screening equipment and potentially leading to additional screening, Jeffries said.

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“That’s going to cause all kinds of challenges and just slow the whole process down,” he said.

Travelers packing makeup must also follow standard TSA liquid restrictions.

Liquid makeup in carry-ons generally must be in containers of 3.4 ounces or less, while larger quantities should go into checked luggage, according to the TSA.

For travelers bringing more elaborate costumes or accessories, Jeffries recommended packing these items rather than wearing them through security.

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“My biggest recommendation [is] put all of that stuff in your checked luggage, even if you normally don’t like to check a bag,” he said.

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“Pack your costumes, go to where you’re going and enjoy your fun,” Jeffries said.

Fox News Digital reached out to the TSA for further details and comment.

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