WUHU, China, Oct. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — For JETOUR, travel means more than discovering new places, it also means respecting and protecting the natural world. As its “Travel+” ecosystem continues to grow, JETOUR is bringing travel, off-road exploration and nature conservation together, encouraging travelers to explore responsibly and help protect the places they visit.



From Off-Road Travel to Nature Conservation JETOUR Brings Its “Travel+” Ecosystem to Life

On October 22, the 2026 JETOUR Global Technology Experience Day brought international guests to Xiazhu Lake National Wetland Park in Deqing, Zhejiang Province, for a crested ibis conservation initiative. Activities included observing crested ibises, helping prepare and install nesting facilities, and releasing fish fry. The initiative gave participants a hands-on opportunity to support wetland conservation and learn more about the protection of crested ibises and their habitat.

Global Conservation in Action: Protecting Nature Across Borders

Off-road capability opens up new ways to explore nature, but respecting nature and protecting ecosystems are essential to the travel and off-road culture JETOUR promotes.

In Africa, JETOUR partnered with Discovery Channel and the Cheetah Conservation Fund (CCF) on the “Return of the Cheetah” conservation campaign, raising public awareness of cheetah protection through a documentary series that received Telly Awards. In Malaysia, JETOUR partners with TCS and PULIHARA on turtle conservation. In Pakistan, JETOUR has launched a markhor protection program, and in South America, JETOUR runs a harpy eagle conservation project. Together, these initiatives continue to expand JETOUR’s global conservation efforts.

Ecological conditions and conservation needs vary by region, but the commitment to protecting nature is universal. By working with specialist organizations and partners, JETOUR is integrating conservation into its global brand activities and transforming “Travel + Public Welfare” from individual initiatives into a long-term, cross-border commitment.

Expanding the Value of “Travel+”: Making Every Journey More Meaningful

JETOUR continues to advance its “Travel+” strategy, with a focus on developing vehicles and experiences that meet the evolving needs of travelers. The brand has expanded into more than 100 countries and regions, with over 300 JETOUR CLUB communities and more than 50 million fans worldwide. Through self-driving trips, off-road experiences and conservation activities, JETOUR is creating more opportunities for users to connect with the brand and participate in shared experiences beyond the vehicle itself.

Travel encourages discovery, off-road capability expands access to new places, and conservation helps protect the natural environments that make these journeys possible. Together, these elements give JETOUR’s “Travel+” ecosystem a broader purpose, connecting travel experiences with a shared responsibility for nature.

Go far and protect what lies beyond. JETOUR will continue working with users and partners worldwide to integrate conservation into more travel experiences, ensuring that every journey not only reveals the beauty of the world but also helps protect it.

ABOUT JETOUR

Launched in 2018, JETOUR is committed to the “Travel+” strategy and has entered more than 100 countries and regions worldwide, with over 2,000 sales and after-sales service outlets and a global user base exceeding 50 million. Its global R&D network spans the EU, the Middle East, Central & South America,ASEAN and etc. Its portfolio includes the T-Series, which targets the light off-road segment, and the G-Series, positioned for the premium luxury off-road market. Together, these models cater to diverse travel scenarios, including urban commuting, family road trips, outdoor camping adventures, and long-distance journeys.

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