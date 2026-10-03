‘Global Civilization Dialogues’ Series Arrives in Xi’an with Orchid Awards Guests

XI’AN, China, Sept. 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — An international exchange event in the “Global Civilization Dialogues: Rendezvous with the Orchid” series recently took place in Xi’an. The initiative was held under the guidance of China International Communications Group (CICG) and the Publicity Department of the Shaanxi Provincial Party Committee, and organized by the Orchid Awards Secretariat, the China Center for International Communication Development (CCICD), and the Publicity Department of the Xi’an Municipal Party Committee.



Series of International Exchange Events: ‘Global Civilization Dialogues Rendezvous with The Orchid’ Xian Stop

The Orchid Awards is an international cultural prize founded by CICG to recognize foreign individuals and institutions dedicated to strengthening cultural ties between China and the rest of the world. Over 20 guests—among them final-round judges and participants in the Third Orchid Awards, along with social media creators from Cambodia, Germany, Brazil, and the UK—joined a four-day immersive tour of the ancient capital.

The delegation’s first stop was the Xi’an Museum, whose “Ancient Capital Xi’an” exhibit presents a rich trove of relics spanning the Zhou, Qin, Han, and Tang dynasties through the Ming and Qing—charting the history of a city that served as a capital under 13 dynasties. Guests lingered over the displays, absorbing the depth of Chinese civilization.

They then headed to the Mausoleum of the First Qin Emperor and its Terracotta Warriors. Each figure bears a distinct face, and the craftsmanship is remarkable—a vivid portrayal of the Qin army and a valuable source of physical evidence for studying the era. The underground formation left a lasting impression on Chinese and international visitors alike.

After revisiting ancient history, the delegation proceeded to local tech firms to observe China’s manufacturing innovation up close. At LONGi, they learned about the company’s latest strides in solar and energy storage, including industrial applications of AI and solar-powered green hydrogen. They next toured the exhibition hall at BYD’s Xi’an R&D center, learning about the company’s history, global footprint, and core electric vehicle technologies—and seeing firsthand the advances in China’s electric vehicle industry.

During their stay, guests are also scheduled to participate in the “Orchid • Encounter the Millennium-Old Ancient Capital” International Cultural Salon and visit industrial and cultural sites including the Aiju Grain and Oil Industrial Group and the Chang’an Twelve Hours cultural district. These visits offer further opportunities to explore how Xi’an is preserving its heritage, supporting industrial innovation, and opening up to the world—and to use cultural exchange as a bridge for telling China’s story and Xi’an’s story, deepening mutual understanding between China and other nations.

Since the Orchid Awards was inaugurated, the series has traveled to Beijing, Guangzhou, Dunhuang, Chongqing, Chengdu, and Harbin. Through site visits and face-to-face discussions, the Xi’an stop gives international guests an immersive taste of China’s millennia-old cultural heritage—and a firsthand look at the country’s modern vitality. It provides a forum for deepening cultural exchange between China and the world.

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