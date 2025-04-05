Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2025: A Promising Sourcing Hub for Businesses Targeting the Asian Market

HO CHI MINH CITY, Vietnam, April 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In today’s unpredictable global trade landscape, international businesses are actively seeking stable, flexible, and cost-effective sourcing destinations. Amid shifting trade policies, increasing tariffs, and geopolitical tensions, Vietnam emerges as an ideal sourcing hub with its open business environment, strategic location, and investor-friendly policies.



Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2025 will take place from April 24–26, 2025 at Saigon Exhibition and Convention Center (SECC), Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam.

Vietnam – The Ideal Sourcing Destination

Vietnam is increasingly recognized as a key destination for international companies looking to expand their supply chains in Asia. Thanks to strong foreign investment policies, Vietnam offers a favorable environment for establishing and operating businesses.

A significant advantage is the availability of diverse products with small order quantities, which cater to the needs of many small and medium enterprises (SMEs). This approach helps reduce inventory risks and optimize initial investment costs. Additionally, Vietnam’s stable political environment enhances its attractiveness, reducing risks compared to other markets, making it an attractive choice for businesses.

Moreover, Vietnam offers competitive production costs, a skilled workforce, and, most importantly, products that meet international standards. Suppliers participating in the Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam undergo rigorous vetting to ensure compliance with strict certifications such as ISO, CE, GOTS, and OEKO-TEX, meeting the requirements of demanding markets like the US, EU, Australia, and the Middle East.

Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2025: A Premier Sourcing Event

Organized by Global Sources, Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2025 – taking place from April 24 to 26, 2025 – is not just an exhibition but a strategic sourcing hub where international buyers can discover a wide range of products from Vietnam and other key manufacturing countries, including Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Taiwan Area, India, Bangladesh, and South Korea. This diversity makes the fair a valuable destination for those seeking to expand their product portfolios with competitive and innovative offerings.

With access to over 30,000 export-ready products, buyers will connect with OEM, ODM, and OBM providers, explore the latest innovations, and build lasting partnerships with suppliers offering competitive pricing and flexible production capabilities.

This year’s event is expected to attract over 10,000 professional buyers and more than 500 verified suppliers from Vietnam and across Asia, focusing on three main product categories: Fashion & Accessories, Home & Gifts, and Electronics & Home Appliances. The product range will include Fashion Apparel, Fashion Accessories & Footwear, Furniture & Home Décor, Household Supplies, Fabric & Textile Supplies, Bags & Luggage, Gifts & Stationery, Packaging, Festival & Occasional Gifts, Art & Craft Supplies, and Home & Housewares.

One of the highlights of this year’s edition is the Electronics & Home Appliances Zone, which will showcase a wide variety of cutting-edge and trendy products. This dedicated space aims to attract buyers looking for the latest consumer electronics, home gadgets, and smart solutions, providing opportunities to explore innovative products.

Featured Activities at Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2025

Participants attending the fair will have the opportunity to experience a variety of outstanding programs and activities:

Fashion Parade : Featuring over five fashion shows across three days, showcasing the latest collections from leading suppliers. Buyers will witness firsthand the latest designs across various styles: Creative, Natural/Eco-friendly, Active/Lifestyle, Formal/Elegance, and Casualwear.

: Featuring over five fashion shows across three days, showcasing the latest collections from leading suppliers. Buyers will witness firsthand the latest designs across various styles: Creative, Natural/Eco-friendly, Active/Lifestyle, Formal/Elegance, and Casualwear. Industry Seminar : In-depth seminars led by industry experts in manufacturing, logistics, and legal affairs. Key topics will include “Sourcing in Vietnam : Real Lessons from Successes and Failures,” “ Vietnam’s Logistics Landscape: Context and Challenges,” and “Sustainability in Global Sourcing: The Path to Net Zero.”

: In-depth seminars led by industry experts in manufacturing, logistics, and legal affairs. Key topics will include “Sourcing in : Real Lessons from Successes and Failures,” “ Logistics Landscape: Context and Challenges,” and “Sustainability in Global Sourcing: The Path to Net Zero.” Business Matching : Highly anticipated during the fair, the Business Matching sessions facilitate direct connections between buyers and suppliers. Major buyers, including representatives from El Corte Inglés Vietnam , Miniso Group, Aeon Mall, Gcomm Technology Inc., MGM Ind & Co, Walmart Sourcing, Sam’s Club, Li & Fung, Adidas, ACFC, Maison Corporation, and Kingfisher , have already registered to participate. These one-on-one meetings will help forge lasting partnerships and open doors for future collaboration.

: Highly anticipated during the fair, the Business Matching sessions facilitate direct connections between buyers and suppliers. Major buyers, including representatives from , have already registered to participate. These one-on-one meetings will help forge lasting partnerships and open doors for future collaboration. Leverage Exclusive Programs: By inspecting products directly at the fair, buyers will have a hands-on experience to verify the quality and export readiness of the goods. Furthermore, the seminars provide strategic insights from experts, helping companies gain a clearer understanding of Vietnam’s business environment and how to capitalize on its advantages.

Global Sourcing Fair Vietnam 2025 offers opportunities for direct connections, curated business matching, and immersive product exploration. If you are interested in the show, please register here: https://bit.ly/GSFVN_2025

For more information, please contact: gsfvietnam@globalsources.com

