Jennifer Lopez’s best finds under $100 — Ugg boots, a Coach bag and more

The most important part of Lopez’s beauty routine? Mascara, of course! To help her lashes reach maximum heights, the star swipes on this popular It Cosmetics formula that’s fortified with nourishing collagen, biotin and peptides. It’s designed to add length and volume, and it’s suitable for sensitive eyes.

Over 8,000 purchasers on Amazon have given this makeup-bag essential five out of five stars. “I love this mascara! It gives my lashes amazing volume and length with just one coat. The black pigment is super bold, and it lasts all day without flaking. It can get a little clumpy if you layer too much, but it’s still my absolute favorite!” one beauty lover explained.

“This is my favorite mascara! And that says a lot considering how frequently I wear makeup and how often I try different brands,” shared another leading lady. “This product gives my lashes great lift and volume and stands the HD on-camera test. I work as a television news anchor, and this brand is great for wearing on camera.”

