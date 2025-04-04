Saturday, April 5, 2025
Rare criminal confessions, British spy secrets from 115 years ago unveiled in new exhibit

The British National Archives has announced a new exhibit that may catch the attention of James Bond fans.

The “MI5: Official Secrets” exhibit will be pulling down the curtain on the world of espionage in London.

“Explore the ever-changing world of espionage and security threats through original case files, photographs and papers, alongside the real equipment used by spies and spy-catchers over MI5’s 115-year history,” reads the exhibit’s website. 

MI5 British spy museum in London.

The National Archives in London is opening the “MI5: Official Secrets” exhibit, which details the history of the British intelligence agency. (Toby Melville)

Ken McCallum, director general of MI5, the United Kingdom’s domestic counter-intelligence and security agency, said at an event celebrating the exhibit’s launch that the agency wants to be more transparent, Reuters reported. 

He added that espionage work is about “ordinary human beings together doing extraordinary things.”

Among the many items, there will be a piece of evidence against German spy Karl Muller.

m15 museum 110-year-old lemon is on display in London.

A 110-year-old lemon was used against Muller to prove he used the juice of the lemon to write secret messages during World War One. (Toby Melville)

A 110-year-old lemon was used against Muller to prove he used the juice of the lemon to write secret messages during World War One, according to Reuters.

He was executed in 1915 at the Tower of London. 

Also on display will be confessions and surveillance reports relating to the “Cambridge Five,” a group of British intelligence officials.

m15 muesum

The “MI5: Official Secrets” exhibit will open on April 5 in London. (Toby Melville)

The group was known as some of Britain’s most notorious double agents, spying for the Soviet Union between the 1930s and 1950s. 

The exhibit is in partnership with the Security Service and will open on April 5. 

Reuters contributed to this report.

