‘Great space-saver’: This 2-tier under-sink organizer is on sale for just $30

If the area under your sink has become a black hole of cleaning products, hair styling tools, shampoo bottles and who knows what else, trust us — you’re not alone. Many of us treat those cabinets in our bathrooms and kitchens as a catchall for any clutter we want to hide, and in turn, reaching inside to retrieve anything turns into a major headache. That said, an under-sink organizer can keep things tidy, maximize room and allow you to, you know, actually see what’s inside. Here’s a good one: The two-tiered Bukfen Under-Sink Organizer will transform that trainwreck into an orderly space you’ll feel good about. It’s also on sale for $30 at Amazon, thanks to an on-page coupon.

Amazon This handy organizer features two tiers to hold beauty products, shampoo and more. And the bottom rack slides out for easy access. Save $5 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Why is it a good deal? 💰

You can’t really put a price on feeling zen when you open up an under-sink cabinet, but if you could, $30 is a hot deal. (We’ve rarely seen it dip lower than this.) With that in mind, if you’re considering it, we’d recommend adding it to your cart while you can get it at a discount. And if you think you’ll need more than one, this two-pack is another great bargain.

Why do I need this? 🤔

The under-sink organizer features two tiers — a top rack that’s perfect for small items and a roomier bottom rack that slides out, making it super easy to quickly grab what you need.

The unique L-shaped design works around pipes, your garbage disposal and more. The top rack can actually be installed on the left or right, giving you even more options. It’s made from steel and can hold up to 50 pounds, so you can really pack things in. The trays are also removable and washable in case of spills. There are even four sticky hooks in case you prefer to secure it in place.

While this is technically an under-sink organizer, it looks sleek enough to put out on your bathroom counter. It also works as a handy rack for spices and other cooking essentials.

You might even be able to fit two of these under your sink for maximum organization. (Amazon)

What reviewers say 💬

Don’t take our word for it: 1,800 Amazon shoppers rave about how helpful this organizer is.

Pros 👍

“My cabinets under my sink had become so messy,” said a five-star reviewer. “With this organizer, it looks so much better. I can actually find everything I need at a glance. The sliding bottom shelf makes getting items out so convenient.”

Said another shopper: “Wow! … It took a royal mess and made it into a much, much less mess…”

A fellow fan said the organizer is “perfect for what I needed.” They added, “Helped to organize underneath my kitchen sink and [was] easy to assemble!”

Shared another satisfied customer: “Great space-saver. This really helped … get things organized under the kitchen sink. Before, it was just everything thrown under there. Now we know where things are and there is room.”

Cons 👎

Some customers said they’d be more satisfied if the shelves were adjustable.

“After I added the first one under the sink, I bought a second one for the bathroom,” wrote a repeat buyer. “Great size; wish you could control the height of the top shelf, but it works fine. Love them.”

This reviewer agreed: “The product is pretty good and very easy to install. The distance between the first and second trays, however, is short and you can’t put long cans on the first tray.” (Note: This version has adjustable height and is discounted for Prime members.)

Amazon Imagine how useful this could be in multiple spaces around the house. Save $5 with coupon $30 at Amazon

Another organizational must? This Calmbee 9-in-1 Kitchen Drawer Organizer, which also happens to be on sale:

Amazon This organizer has dedicated compartments (with labels!) for freezer, gallon, quart, sandwich and snack bags, plus spaces for rolls of plastic wrap, foil and wax/parchment paper. There’s also a little box for storing things such as chip clips and other kitchen knickknacks. Tidy kitchen, here you come. Said a fan: “Yes. Get it! After being tired of ziplocks, aluminum and clear wrap falling out of our cabinets every time we opened them, we bought this. It’s really functional, which is the most important thing! It’s also aesthetically pleasing and helps us keep organized.” Save $10 with coupon $40 at Amazon

If you have Amazon Prime, you’ll get free shipping, of course. Not yet a member? No problem. You can sign up for your free 30-day trial here. (And by the way, those without Prime still get free shipping on orders of $35 or more.)

The reviews quoted above reflect the most recent versions at the time of publication.

Looking for more great Amazon home deals? Check these out:

Vacuums

Home

Kitchen

Source