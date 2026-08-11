Haleon and Singapore’s Agency for Science, Technology and Research (A*STAR) Launch New Clinical Study on Women’s Metabolic Health in Asia

A new clinical study on the multivitamin and mineral supplement Centrum is designed to generate evidence on metabolic health in midlife Asian women – a group often underrepresented in global nutrition research.

The study will contribute to a better understanding of preventive healthcare and healthy ageing in Asian populations.

SINGAPORE, Aug. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Haleon, a leading consumer health company focused on better everyday health, and the A*STAR Institute for Human Development and Potential (A*STAR IHDP) today announced the launch of a new clinical study known as the Impact of Multivitamin and Mineral Supplementation on Metabolic Health in Midlife Women (ISMOS). The study on Centrum will further establish the role of multivitamin and mineral (MVM) supplementation on metabolic health among middle-aged Asian women, who are often under-represented in global research.

This collaboration builds on an earlier study conducted by Haleon and A*STAR IHDP analysing data from Growing Up in Singapore Towards Healthy Outcomes (GUSTO), one of Singapore’s largest and most comprehensive birth cohort studies. The analysis found that midlife women with higher vitamin levels tended to have more favorable metabolic health markers, including lower blood sugar, cholesterol, and blood pressure, as well as better mental well-being and mobility. These findings suggest that getting enough essential multi-vitamins may support women’s overall health as they move through midlife.[1]

Addressing the challenges of metabolic syndrome among mid-life Asian women

Metabolic health issues are an increasing concern globally and across Asia, driven by ageing populations, increasingly busy lifestyles and insufficient micronutrients (vitamins and minerals) through food. While women tend to live longer than men, data suggests that they also spend 25% more of their lives in poorer health[2].

Women in midlife experience unique physiological changes associated with menopausal transition, which may increase vulnerability to metabolic syndrome.[3] Metabolic syndrome refers to a cluster of risk factors, such as higher blood pressure, unhealthy cholesterol levels, and poorer blood sugar control. Metabolic syndrome significantly raises the risk of chronic medical conditions like type 2 diabetes and heart disease.

Supporting women’s health during this life stage is critical not only for individual well-being, but also for families, communities and economies. The World Economic Forum has estimated that every US$1 invested in women’s health can generate up to US$3 in economic returns through improved productivity and reduced healthcare costs[4].

“Our collaboration with A*STAR IHDP marks an important step in addressing the evolving health needs of midlife women across Asia, thus bringing our purpose to deliver better everyday health with humanity to life,” said Keith Choy, President of Asia Pacific, Haleon. “As more people are diagnosed with conditions linked to metabolic health, we are strengthening our focus on prevention and healthy ageing by further establishing the role of Centrum in supporting women through midlife.”

Advancing evidence in women’s metabolic health

“ISMOS is an important next step in strengthening evidence in a population that is often under-represented in global nutrition research,” said Alicia Ng, APAC & ISC R&D Lead, Haleon. “By building on insights from prior research, we are deepening our understanding of how Centrum, as a scientifically formulated multivitamin, supports key aspects of metabolic health in midlife women. This study allows us to translate scientific understanding into practical, accessible solutions that can help women better manage their health through this life stage.”

“This collaboration reflects A*STAR’s commitment to research that supports healthier lives and human potential in Singapore. Through the ISMOS study, we hope to generate locally and regionally relevant evidence on metabolic health in midlife Asian women, contributing to a better understanding of preventive health and healthier ageing in our population,” said Professor Johan Eriksson, Executive Director of A*STAR IHDP.

The Haleon–A*STAR IHDP partnership reflects a shared ambition to bridge scientific research and practical health solutions, supporting preventive health approaches that empower individuals to take charge of their own health.



Haleon and A*STAR IHDP are expanding their collaboration to study the effects of multivitamin and mineral on Asian women, an often under-represented group in global nutrition research. In photo (L-R): Dr Mya Thway Tint, Principal Investigator at A*STAR IHDP; Dr Johan Eriksson, Executive Director at A*STAR IHDP; Alicia Ng, APAC & ISC R&D Lead at Haleon; and Dr Sheryl Tan, APAC & ISC Medical and Scientific Affairs Lead at Haleon.

[1] Tan, K.M.L., Tint, M.T., Cabral, R.M. et al. Plasma vitamin profiles and their associations with metabolic health and mental wellbeing in midlife Asian women. Sci Rep 16, 8248 (2026). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-026-38390-1

[2] Closing the Women’s Health Gap to Improve Lives and Economies | World Economic Forum

[3] Ou YJ, Lee JI, Huang SP, Chen SC, Geng JH, Su CH. Association between Menopause, Postmenopausal Hormone Therapy and Metabolic Syndrome. J Clin Med. 2023 Jun 30;12(13):4435. doi: 10.3390/jcm12134435

[4] ibid

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