The Ultimate Wellness Getaway in Vietnam’s UNESCO World Heritage Site

HALONG, Vietnam, Aug. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Bhaya Cruises, the leading cruise operator in Ha Long Bay, has announced its seasonal lineup, offering travelers an ideal escape into Vietnam’s iconic UNESCO World Heritage site. Designed for North American travelers seeking comfort and effortless luxury, the cruise line introduces two upscale ways to experience the region this season: a restorative wellness voyage aboard Bhaya Soul, and an immersive cultural celebration aboard The Au Co.

Both options feature western amenities, state-of-the-art facilities, and access to the longest overnight cruising routes in the region to ensure a truly restful vacation.

Festive celebrations amidst the sea



The ocean escape on Bhaya Soul

For those looking to trade crowded winter resorts for a serene ocean escape, Bhaya Cruises’ holiday itineraries provide an effortless festive experience. Both Bhaya Soul and The Au Co will feature exclusive programming during Christmas and New Year’s Eve, allowing guests to relax completely while every detail is managed by an attentive crew.

The holiday highlights include:

Signature Gala Dinners: Curated menus blending fresh local seafood and subtle Vietnamese culinary heritage with refined Western techniques, served in an elegant, bay-view onboard restaurant.

Countdown & Fireworks: An unforgettable evening on the spacious sundecks, featuring music, a midnight champagne toast, and a spectacular fireworks display reflecting over the emerald bay.

Premium Comfort: All holiday sailings provide top-tier facilities, bar and restaurant, lounge, jacuzzi, heated pool delivering the familiar comforts of a luxury hotel on the water.

The ‘Soul Sanctuary’ series on Bhaya Soul



A guided Yoga and Ocean Breathwork experience

Ahead of the winter holidays, Bhaya Soul caters to the growing demand for restorative travel with its exclusive Soul Sanctuary series. Intimate by design with just 20 luxurious suites, this boutique vessel treats well-being as an everyday reality. Each cabin functions as a private oasis, boasting a sun-drenched personal terrace and a private, bay-view bathtub.

Throughout October and November, guests can align their travel dates with specialized masterclasses led by resident wellness experts:

October 12 & 29 | Sound Bath Experience: A deeply grounding session utilizing the resonant frequencies of the handpan and crystal singing bowls to release tension and restore energetic alignment.

November 11 & 21 | Yoga and Ocean Breathwork: An exclusive retreat aligning physical movement and conscious breathing with the natural, calming rhythm of the gulf waters.

Every sailing also offers inclusive wellness treatment, such as a herbal foot ritual & wellness treatment utilizing traditional Vietnamese wellness herbs, organic kombucha setups, and a weekly Herbal Eye Sachets Workshop.

A Journey beyond the Bay

Beyond the quiet waters of Ha Long Bay, the journey continues into the tranquil riverside rhythms of Hoi An. As an exclusive special offer, guests booking a two-night Bhaya Soul voyage will receive a gifted one-night retreat at Namia River Retreat, an extension that transforms the escape into a completed journey of renewal across Vietnam.

The experience starts at US$789 per guest and includes round-trip luxury limousine transfers between Hanoi and Ha Long.

Note: Reservation and travel are valid until October 31, 2026.

Cultural immersion aboard The Au Co Cruise

For families and multi-generational travelers looking to dive deeper into regional heritage without sacrificing premium amenities, The Au Co offers the ultimate cultural expedition.

The Au Co features large ocean-view cabins, an onboard spa, and an open-air Jacuzzi deck. Inspired by legend of Vietnamese roots, its unique, extended route allows guests to safely and comfortably connect with local life, featuring guided visits to the Cua Van Floating Village, kayaking to explore the ancient limestone karst and sandy beach.

Weekly activities: cultural theme activities including Nón lá painting workshop, Bamboo mask drawing, Trôi cake making.

Booking Information: With direct flight options increasingly connecting major U.S. and Canadian hubs to Vietnam, a winter escape to Ha Long Bay has never been more accessible.

Secure your holiday via sales@bhayacruises.com or visit bhayacruises.com.

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