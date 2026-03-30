Heaven can’t wait: City views and mid-century charm prove too much to pass up

Perched high on the street with sweeping city skyline views, 8 Stafford Street, Preston drew a crowd of around 50 in Melbourne’s north, with two bidders stepping forward for the competition. Opening at $1.5 million, the contest unfolded in measured fashion, with bids rising in steady $20,000 increments before tightening to $10,000 as the finish line approached.

“It was a more cautious crowd, but the appetite to purchase is still strong,” said McGrath agent Michael Divito. “People who have been looking for a long time are saying, ‘I have to move, so I may as well buy now.'”

That mindset ultimately defined the result, as a young family upgrading their living situation secured the keys with a final bid of $1.69 million. The home’s enduring mid-century appeal, from its curved wall of glazing to its elevated position capturing panoramic views, proved a compelling mix for buyers ready to act.

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The vendors, young professionals who had originally purchased the property with plans to renovate before leasing it out, watched on as the campaign reached its conclusion. For them, the timing aligned with shifting market conditions, and for the buyers, it was a chance to capitalise.

“It’s actually an opportune time to buy while a lot of people are sitting on their hands,” Divito added, pointing to a market where hesitation from some is creating openings for those prepared to move decisively.

Melbourne saw the highest number of auctions this week, according to Cotality, with 1,887 homes going under the hammer. This was a 38 per cent increase on last week’s volume and the most auctions held in a single week since December 2021. The preliminary clearance rate dropped to 63.5 per cent, the lowest early result since April last year.

How a first home buyer snatched the keys from the cat’s paw

16/67 Bayswater Road, Rushcutters Bay offered a rare mix of period elegance and contemporary comfort in Sydney’s inner-east, and it was the local buyers who responded.

Five bidders, supported by 25 neighbours and agents who packed the apartment lounge, commenced the contest with an unusual opening bid of $1.017 million, moving through $25,000, $10,000 and $5,000 increments before narrowing to a duel of $1,000 raises. A first-time owner-occupier ultimately secured the north-facing apartment for $1.167 million, leaving the underbidder and her cat, for whom she was eyeing the property, disheartened.

Originally purchased as an investment in 2011 for $460,000, the apartment had been rented out since 2013. Bresic Whitney listing agent Nuri Shik noted that while investors remain present, most of the bidders for this home were owner-occupiers.

“People are willing to pay for the right property, even in these uncertain times,” Shik said. “If it’s right for them, they’ll make it work.”

Cotality reported 1,518 homes went to auction in Sydney, 55 percent more than a week ago and a 37 per cent rise on the same week last year. A week with this many auctions has not been seen since December 2021. The preliminary clearance rate reduced to 57.9 per cent, the lowest early result since December 2024.

One bidder, one plan. Victorian couple wins Hamlyn Heights potential

A quiet court in Hamlyn Heights hosted an unusually focused auction this week at 8 Lyle Court, with a single bidder taking the prize. Shane King of Harcourts said, “We had 25 people gather, but it was just one active bidder who opened at $580,000 and gradually lifted to $655,000 to secure the property.”

The winning couple, residents of Victoria, plan to renovate the two-bedroom brick veneer home on its 683sqm allotment. “They saw the potential straight away,” King said. “It’s perfect for adding value and making it their own.”

The home, featuring built-in robes, a functional kitchen, gas heating, air-conditioning, and a backyard with sheds and side access, had been in the hands of interstate owners for 30 years, with a friend living in the house. King noted that while this sale had a single bidder, the sub-$850,000 market remains active. “Above that point, there’s a noticeable shift, but interest rates are still relatively low and money is cheap,” he said.

Whether buyers are moving in, leasing out or looking for future redevelopment opportunities, 8 Lyle Court offered a rare chance to secure solid foundations in a sought-after, family-friendly location.

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