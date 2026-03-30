WuXi Biologics Honored with CDMO Leadership Awards for Ninth Consecutive Year

SHANGHAI, March 30, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — WuXi Biologics (“WuXi Bio”) (2269.HK), a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO), announced that it has won “Biologics CDMO of the Year” (Large CDMOs) in the 2026 CDMO Leadership Awards. The company has also been recognized for excellence across multiple categories for “Large CDMO Biologic”, including “Best Scaling Support”, “Best Analytical Services”, “Best Overall Staff”, and “Best Project Management”. These achievements mark WuXi Biologics’ ninth consecutive year winning the CDMO Leadership Awards, underscoring its commitment to advancing integrated technology platforms that accelerate biologics discovery, development, and manufacturing.

Dr. Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, “We are honored to receive the CDMO Leadership Award for the ninth consecutive year. This recognition reflects the continued trust of our global partners and the dedication of our more than 13,000 employees worldwide. By advancing integrated technology platforms, manufacturing excellence, and digital innovation, we remain committed to helping our partners accelerate development, ensure quality and scalability, and bring life‑saving biologics to patients worldwide.”

As of the end of 2025, WuXi Biologics has 945 integrated projects on its platform, making it one of the world’s largest portfolios of complex biologics. Among them, more than 50% are complex modalities, such as bi-/multi-specific antibodies and ADCs. Supported by innovative technology platforms, deep accumulated know‑how in molecule and process development, and a leading global quality system, WuXi Biologics’ timelines from DNA to IND and from IND to BLA have been shortened to 6 months and 15 months, respectively, compared with industry averages of 10–12 months and 24–36 months. From technology transfer to PPQ, the standard timeline is 6 months, with an accelerated timeline of 3.5 months —compared with industry timelines of over 12 months.

WuXi Biologics has developed a holistic strategy to deliver scalable and agile manufacturing solutions that help global clients address evolving market demand. These include the application of large‑volume single‑use bioreactors (SUBs) ranging from 2,000 L and 4,000 L to 5,000 L; the combination of multiple SUBs to enable large‑scale manufacturing of up to 16,000 L; the implementation of innovative intensified bioprocessing such as WuXiUP™ (continuous bioprocessing platform) and WuXiUI™ (ultra-intensified fed-batch bioprocessing platform) to significantly enhance productivity; and the application of WuXia™ TrueSite, a next‑generation targeted integration (TI)-based CHO cell line platform. WuXia™ TrueSite achieves average mAb titers exceeding 8.0 g/L with outstanding expression stability across 60 generations.

Building on its innovative technology platforms, WuXi Biologics consistently leads the industry in manufacturing and bioprocessing excellence. The company has achieved a 100% success rate in PPQ campaigns. It has delivered more than 350 large‑scale batches (6,000 L – 16,000 L per batch) for global partners since 2017. The strong manufacturing track record is underpinned by WuXi Biologics’ rigorous, global quality system. As of the end of 2025, the company had successfully passed 46 regulatory inspections, including 22 inspections conducted by the FDA and EMA. The company also holds an industry-leading record with a 100% pass rate for FDA Pre-License Inspection (PLI). Currently, the company operates 15 GMP-certified drug substance and drug product facilities within its global network, with 136 facility license approvals and a 100% success in GMP inspections. Its world-class quality and compliance capabilities remain the cornerstone of global clients’ trust.

WuXi Biologics is also pioneering digital innovation to transform biologics research, development and manufacturing. It has integrated digital innovation across end-to-end R&D, manufacturing, operations, and customer engagement, driving faster timelines, superior quality, and full partnership transparency. By leveraging digital manufacturing solutions, such as Electronic Batch Record (EBR), the company has driven an approximately 40% productivity gain, consistent data integrity and high product quality, while its advanced planning systems have delivered about a 20% improvement in efficiency. Recently, WuXi Biologics launched the industry-leading digital twin platform PatroLab™ to enhance process performance, minimize process risks, shorten development timelines, and ensure consistent, high-quality biologics manufacturing.

The CDMO Leadership Awards and ceremony are produced by Life Science Connect and hosted by Outsourced Pharma. The awards have partnered with the Tufts Center for the Study of Drug Development (Tufts CSDD) to independently design, field, and analyze the research underlying the 2026 awards program.

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 13,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions. As of December 31, 2025, WuXi Biologics is supporting 945 integrated client projects, including 74 in Phase III and 25 in commercial manufacturing.

WuXi Biologics regards sustainability as the cornerstone of long-term business growth. The company continuously drives green technology innovations to offer advanced end-to-end Green CRDMO solutions for its global partners while consistently achieving excellence in Environment, Social and Governance (ESG). Committed to creating shared value, it collaborates with all stakeholders to foster positive social and environmental impacts and promote responsible practices that empower the entire value chain.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com.

Contacts

Media

PR@wuxibiologics.com

Business

info@wuxibiologics.com

Source