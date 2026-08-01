‘Heavily intoxicated’ man arrested after allegedly beating children aboard Carnival cruise ship, police say

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An allegedly intoxicated cruise passenger is accused of attacking two children playing tag aboard a Carnival cruise ship before being confined to his cabin for the remainder of the voyage.

David Lawrence Crosby II, 44, of Surrency, Georgia, was arrested July 27 on two counts of child abuse, according to Brevard County Sheriff’s Office booking records.

On July 26, Crosby was allegedly running down a hallway in the Carnival Glory — a ship that typically sails out of Port Canaveral in Florida to the Bahamas — when he encountered a group of three children who were playing tag, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Crosby is accused of hitting one of the children in the face, causing a bloody lip and head pain, before striking a second child in the stomach, per the affidavit.

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Officials said the incident was caught on the ship’s security camera system.

When Crosby was arrested Monday by the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, he told officers that he was “heavily intoxicated” and did not remember hitting the kids, according to authorities.

In a statement to Fox News Digital, Carnival Cruise Line said its security team “responded immediately” to the incident.

“Our security team responded immediately to an incident involving an intoxicated guest aboard Carnival Glory on July 26,” a Carnival spokesperson said.

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“The guest was confined to his cabin for the remainder of the voyage, referred to local law enforcement upon arrival in Port Canaveral, assessed a code of conduct violation fee, and placed on our Do Not Sail list. We have zero tolerance for this type of behavior.”

Crosby was released from jail on Tuesday after posting a $10,000 bond for each count, totaling $20,000, according to court records.

He appeared in court Wednesday and pleaded not guilty, court documents showed. He is scheduled to be arraigned on Aug. 25.

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office, public defender’s office and a Georgia business tied to Crosby for comment.

The business’ answering machine message indicated it was closed as of Tuesday, the day Crosby was released from jail, due to a “family emergency.”

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