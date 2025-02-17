Home Depot’s Presidents’ Day sale is the real deal — save up to 50% on Stanley, DeWalt, Milwaukee and more

Let’s talk about this pruning saw. Over 97% of shoppers recommend it, and it boasts a 4.9-star rating. In fact, reviewers seem to think it’s pretty close to perfection.

Electric saws can be quite an investment, so we were excited to see this bestseller marked down by $200. Unlike bulkier models, its compact design gives you better control without sacrificing power — it cuts through branches, brush and even hardwoods with ease. Plus, it comes with everything you need, including a high-output battery and charger.

“Cuts trees down as big as 8-inch diameter,” one impressed shopper wrote. “[This] saw runs for hours before needing a recharge.”

