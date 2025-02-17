Inaugural Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial launches second phase with new artwork unveilings across the emirate

The Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial runs until 30 April 2025 across Abu Dhabi

The second phase presents installations by local and international artists including Tarik Kiswanson, Ayesha Hadhir, Arquitectura Expandida, Rand Abdul Jabbar and others

The biennial includes eight key routes to explore, alongside a vibrant programme of activities

ABU DHABI, UAE, Feb. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The inaugural Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial kicked off its highly anticipated second phase with nine new unveilings and installations at iconic locations across the emirate.

Running until 30 April, the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial has transformed Abu Dhabi into an emirate-wide celebration of art, culture and community. The exhibition features site-specific installations by more than 70 artists from the UAE and around the world, including 40 new commissions, thoughtfully exhibited throughout the downtown areas of Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.



Rand Abdul Jabbar, Crown, Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial 2024 – 2025

Following a spectacular launch in November, new unveilings by Anga Art Collective, Arquitectura Expandida, Ayesha Hadhir, Lúcia Koch, Rand Abdul Jabbar, Nnenna Okore, Sophia Balagamwala, and Tarik Kiswanson kicked off the Biennial into full gear this past weekend along with an ongoing piece by Atelier Aziz Al Qatami, which will continue to take shape at the Abu Dhabi Bus Terminal.

New installations by Hussein Sharif, Emily Jacir, Rami Kashou x Emirati Artisans, Alia Farid and Latifa Saeed will further activate the exhibition’s eight routes throughout the remaining months of the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial. A participatory performance by Mobile Akademie Berlin will round out the Biennial celebrations in April.

The installations are distributed across the Abu Dhabi Corniche Route, Abu Dhabi Public Parks Route, Abu Dhabi Bus Terminal Route, Downtown Abu Dhabi Route, Carpet Souq Route, National Theatre Route, Cultural Foundation Route and Al Ain Oasis Route. The easy-to-follow routes can be explored on foot or by car.

As part of the second phase, a public programme for visitors will activate the various Biennial sites including the Abu Dhabi Bus Station, a modern-heritage building in the city centre. Events include talks, curator-led tours, screening at the Cultural Foundation of Wael Shawky’s Drama 1882 (2024) – which premiered at the Venice Biennale – and collaborative public performances with artist Christopher Joshua Benton and the community at the Carpet Souq.

Reem Fadda, Director of Culture Programming at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The launch of the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial marks a milestone in Abu Dhabi’s artistic scene. The artworks we unveiled as part of the second phase of the inaugural Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial present a wide range of perspectives on the concept of ‘public,’ within our distinct cultural context. Together, these installations explore the complex relationships between environment, community, urbanity and indigeneity and how these elements define public spaces within Abu Dhabi and Al Ain.”

Clémence Bergal, Public Art Abu Dhabi Director at DCT Abu Dhabi, said: “The Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial is one of the three pillars of the wider Public Art Abu Dhabi initiative. The breadth of artists and artworks on display is a testament to Abu Dhabi’s long-term efforts to integrate art into the fabric of society, and ultimately to make it accessible and available to all. The event also highlights the programme’s contribution to the preservation of significant architectural and urban spaces, for the wider community. With every installation, we are harnessing the power of public art to advance the creative legacy, cultural infrastructure and quality of life within Abu Dhabi through placemaking and collective memory.”

For more details and the latest timings and locations, please check the Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial website at paad.ae and social media channels.

Full press kit and high-res images available in Google Drive.

About the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) drives the sustainable growth of Abu Dhabi’s culture and tourism sectors and its creative industries, fuelling economic progress and helping to achieve Abu Dhabi’s wider global ambitions. By working in partnership with the organisations that define the emirate’s position as a leading international destination, DCT Abu Dhabi strives to unite the ecosystem around a shared vision of the emirate’s potential, coordinate effort and investment, deliver innovative solutions, and use the best tools, policies and systems to support the culture and tourism.

DCT Abu Dhabi’s vision is defined by the emirate’s people, heritage and landscape. We work to enhance Abu Dhabi’s status as a place of authenticity, innovation, and unparalleled experiences, represented by its living traditions of hospitality, pioneering initiatives and creative thought.

For more information about the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi and the destination, please visit: dct.gov.ae and abudhabiculture.ae.

About Public Art Abu Dhabi

Public Art Abu Dhabi is the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi)’s new initiative under its ongoing commitment to commissioning public art for the emirate. Integral to this initiative is its community engagement efforts. The initiative advances the creative legacy, cultural infrastructure, liveability, and wellbeing of the UAE capital’s residents through placemaking and collective memory. An investment of over 35 million US dollars is dedicated to the initiative annually, to support the emirate’s wider creative industries through public art.



Rand Abdul Jabbar, Crown, Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial 2024 – 2025



Rand Abdul Jabbar, Crown, Public Art Abu Dhabi Biennial 2024 – 2025

Source