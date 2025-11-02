Hospital discovery reveals centuries-long transformation into sacred Christian site, say archaeologists

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

An archaeological excavation in Turkey recently yielded a Roman hospital-turned-Christian sanctuary, offering new insight into centuries of ancient history.

Anadolu Agency (AA), a state-run outlet in Ankara, reported the discovery on Oct. 8.

The ruins were found in the ancient city of Kaunos, in southwestern Turkey’s Muğla Province. They were inside a monastery area within the city’s walls.

The site has attracted tourists for years due to its rock-cut Lycian tombs, ancient mosaics and 5,000-seat theater, earning it a spot on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List.

Now, however, archaeologists are adding a 3rd-century Roman hospital to the site’s many offers. The building was used as a military garrison hospital during the Roman era.

It was only recently uncovered, though archaeologists have been digging at the Late Antiquity complex since 2022.

Excavation leader Ufuk Çörtük also told AA that previous excavations yielded “instruments used particularly in the field of medicine.”

“This year, we noticed an increase in the number of such medical tools,” the professor said.

“Based on the materials recovered, we can say that the first phase of this complex — dating to the 2nd and 3rd centuries A.D. — functioned as a health center or hospital.”

Çörtük said the hospital also eventually served the public and not just soldiers.

During the Christianization period, the structure was turned into a church, which surprised excavators.

“There was a structure on the upper terrace of the complex — we fully uncovered it this year, and a beautifully preserved church emerged,” said Çörtük.

Çörtük estimated the hospital was converted into a religious complex during the 6th century A.D.

“It’s intact in every respect,” the archaeologist said.

“With this church, it’s now clear that the hospital of the 3rd century was converted into a religious center during the Christian era, dated to the 6th century A.D.”

It was also used during the Turkish period, as excavators found a coin from Aydinid Principality, which ruled between the 13th and 14th centuries.

The find marks one of many major archaeological discoveries in Asia Minor in recent months.

In Troy, officials recently unveiled a gold brooch and a rare jade stone in Troy, offering a glimpse into the city’s pre-Greek past.

In Olympus this summer, archaeologists found a fifth-century Christian church with a message reading, “Only those on the righteous path may enter here.”

