Wanglaoji’s Eastern Wellness Philosophy Gains Popularity in Australia, WALOVI International Cans Launch in Sydney

GUANGZHOU, China, Nov. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — On October 31, 2025, leveraging the platform of the 22nd World Congress of Chinese Medicine in Sydney, Australia, Wanglaoji hosted the launch ceremony of WALOVI international cans. And Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry Co., LTD officially signed an agreement with local enterprise Valucky Australia Pty Ltd. This event not only marks WALOVI international cans official entry into the Australian market, but also represents a significant milestone in Wanglaoji’s globalization journey, endorsed by both industry recognition and market value.

At the event, Li Xiaojun, Chairman of Guangzhou Pharmaceutical Holdings Limited, spoke about Wanglaoji’s international strategy, saying, “Chinese brands going global should not be limited to exporting products. We should also tell Chinese stories in a way that appeals to young people around the world, just like ‘Black Myth: Wukong’, so that Eastern culture can move from being known to being loved. Wanglaoji will continue to explore such new paradigms of cultural communication.”

Fang Dafeng, General Manager of Guangzhou Wang Lao Ji Great Health Industry Co., LTD, stated, “Over its 197-year history, Wanglaoji has undergone three key transformations—from traditional Chinese medicine, to herbal tea, to natural plant beverages—consistently evolving to meet the demands of the times. “

Wanglaoji, in partnership with Valucky Australia Pty Ltd, will further expand its reach across Australia, including convenience stores, Chinese restaurants, and Asian restaurants. It will also enter major online platforms to establish a comprehensive distribution network. WALOVI international cans will subsequently be available on platforms such as Woolworths, Woozoo, and Costco, meeting local consumers’ demand for healthy beverages.

According to Frost & Sullivan, WALOVI has ranked first in global plant beverage sales for five consecutive years. Domestically, it holds nearly 50% of the plant drink market share. Over the past decade, the brand’s overseas market presence has expanded 6.5-fold, with an annual compound growth rate exceeding 25%.

From its early appearances on American streets in the beginning of the 20th century, to the launch of its English brand WALOVI in 2023, the global debut of its international cans in Shanghai this August, and recent expansions into Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Europe and America, and Australia, Wanglaoji is actively competing in the global market by using WALOVI as its brand symbol and WALOVI international cans as a new product echelon for going global.