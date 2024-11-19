HOUSE OF DELAMAIN MARKS 200 YEARS OF EXCELLENCE WITH RELEASE OF L’EDITION RARE DU BICENTENAIRE

A 10-LITRE DAME JEANNE CRAFTED BY MAISON D’ART GOOSSENS, TO BE AUCTIONED BY BONHAMS FROM NOVEMBER 19TH TO DECEMBER 6TH

JARNAC, France, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — As part of its bicentennial celebrations, the House of Delamain proudly presents L’Edition Rare du Bicentenaire, a blend of and for the centuries, composed of just five rare extra-old cognacs exclusively from the prestigious Grande Champagne terroir. Presented in an iconic 10-litre dame-jeanne beautified by the Parisian Maison d’Art Goossens, famed for its artistic goldsmithing, this release embodies 200 years of accumulated savoir-faire and Delamain’s impassioned curiosity as to the natural world.

HONOURING TWO CENTURIES OF EXPLORATION AND CRAFTSMANSHIP

Founded in 1824, the family’s pursuit of cognac excellence has always been deeply guided by parallel voyages of discovery in the natural world (ornithology, botany) driving the House to make fundamental choices in XO craftsmanship. Delamain cognacs are exclusively made from the first Cognac terroir: Grande Champagne, aged in seasoned French oak, and reduced using “faibles” to preserve the spirit’s essence. This dualistic approach, combining artistic passion and intellectual rigour, has allowed the house to create cognacs that are the purest expression of this special terroir, profoundly deep and elegant.

AN HISTORIC BLEND INCORPORATING THE SAVOIR-FAIRE OF FIVE GENERATIONS

L’Edition Rare du Bicentenaire brings together five rare eaux-de-vie, each chosen and nurtured by successive generations of Delamain cellar masters. The combined expertise of Delamain’s two most recent Cellar Masters was key to both showcasing the individuality of the eaux-de-vie and composing a harmonious blend. The result is the liquid incarnation of time and its powers, a blend where vibrant fruit notes meet profound aromatic depth, and a testimony to Delamain’s 200-year journey.

A MASTERPIECE BY MAISON GOOSSENS, INSPIRED BY NATURE

For this milestone, Delamain entrusted the renowned Maison Goossens, one of Chanel’s twelve esteemed Maisons d’art. Goossens has adorned the 10-litre dame-jeanne with vineyard bird and organic motifs in a stunning 245-piece sculpture, achieved through seven meticulous stages of craftsmanship, including bronze casting and gold plating.

EXCLUSIVE AUCTION BY BONHAMS: A CELEBRATION OF HERITAGE

The pinnacle of Delamain’s bicentenary celebrations is Bonhams’ online auction of the dame-jeanne to be held between November 19th and December 6th. The winning bidder will also receive a 70cl bottle of L’edition Rare du Bicentenaire and be invited along with 3 guests to an immersive experience in Delamain’s Jarnac cellars.

Delamain presents L’Edition Rare du Bicentenaire



Edition Rare du Bicentenaire to be auctioned by Bonhams ©Mathieu Martines

