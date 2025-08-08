How a multi-million dollar castle was built in a town of less than 500

Have you ever dreamt of buying your own Hogwarts?

A grand estate with a Harry Potter-esque castle on a 12.5-acre landholding has hit the market in the mid-north coast town of Gleniffer, near Bellingen.

The estate includes a castle and a four-bedroom homestead. Credit: View

Know the news with the 7NEWS app: Download today

Ray White Rural Dorrigo Bellingen agent Geneva Isenbert is marketing the property for sale at $3.75 million.

Originally built by Barbara Moore, a well-known member of the Bellingen community, Evermoore Estate at 50 John Locke Place comprises a three-bedroom castle and a four-bedroom homestead.

[embedded content]

“This is the first castle I have taken to market,” Ms Isenbert said.

“It’s such a rare and exquisite piece of real estate, and you can really see and feel all the hard work that Barbara Moore put into it.

The property has 250 meters of private frontage to the Never Never River. Credit: View

“There is so much to look at and take in, not only from the castle, but the homestead, the beautiful, clean river, and the grounds that have a spectacular view of the mountains.”

The castle spans three levels, including The Great Hall dining room with 12 hand-crafted stained-glass windows depicting the Prophets from the Old Testament, obtained from the Kirk in Scotland.

The castle features stained-glass windows. Credit: View

Other features include a dumbwaiter with a pulley attached to send food to the second floor.

The opulent master bedroom has a private ensuite and double doors leading to a covered patio.

The master bedroom. Credit: View

The second level, accessed via a spiral staircase, has an open-plan mezzanine bedroom with high ceilings and a view of the room below.

The Rapunzel Room has a private balcony overlooking the gardens and a wishing well on the third level.

The Rapunzle Roon on the third floor. Credit: View

Additionally, the property includes a forest, a maze and 250 meters of private frontage to the Never Never River.

The four-bedroom homestead has two master bedrooms with walk-in robes and ensuites and two additional bedrooms.

The four-bedroom homestead. Credit: View

Features include large picture windows that frame the mountain views, an open fireplace and a built-in pizza oven.

Owner Rachael Moore and her husband, Andre Meyer, have lived at the family property since 2021.

The living room in the homestead. Credit: View

The couple moved from Sydney to Gleniffer, which has a population of 414 according to the latest ABS figures, to care for Mrs Moore’s aunt, Barbara, who was a Bellingen pharmacist for 15 years.

Mrs Moore said her aunt’s last wish was for her to continue her legacy at Evermoore and open the property up for boutique accommodation.

She recalled visiting the property as a child when her aunt first bought it.

“It was just a big grassy hill before she planted 10,000 trees and native plants to create biodiversity and to attract an abundance of wildlife,” Mrs Moore said.

The estate includes a maze. Credit: View

“My aunt spent the last 25 years of her life building the castle, which was finished about 10 years ago.

“As kids, the castle was always out of bounds; she was worried my three siblings and I would break things.”

A spiral staircase leads to the mezzanine level. Credit: View

Mrs Moore said she was now the custodian of the “treasure trove”.

“My aunt went to Paris to buy the fabric for the curtains, and bought the front doors from Spain,” she said.

The living room features a grand fireplace. Credit: View

“There are artworks and antiques on every wall; it’s like stepping into another world.

“The windows came from a church in Scotland after she spotted them in an antique catalogue, which was what inspired her to build the castle.

The Great Hall dining room and living room. Credit: View

“When the windows arrived, they were cracked, so she learnt new skills to restore them.”

Mrs Moore and Mr Meyer are yoga teachers and run an on-site wellness retreat business.

The estate has also been used to host small wedding events and as a short-term Airbnb rental.

The mezzanine overlooks The Great Hall. Credit: View

“This is our dream life; it’s a vision that has become a reality,” she said.

“We live, work, and play on the property, and now it’s time for someone else to build their dreams here.

An aerial view of the estate. Credit: View

“We have enjoyed so many family events, including big Christmas parties, we got married here, and we also have a great connection with the local elders, holding smoking ceremonies which are sacred to the Gumbaynggirr people, and to us as well.”

Mrs Moore and her three siblings are selling the property and said the next owner would simply need to “fall in love with it”.

The estate spans almost 12.5 acres. Credit: View

“They will understand that Evermoore is one-of-a-kind,” she said.

“The swimming hole is spectacular. People’s jaws drop to the ground when they come here.”

Source