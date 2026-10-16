Introducing ZimaOS 1.8: Bringing a Design-Led Self-Hosted Photo Library

SHANGHAI, Oct. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — We have more devices capturing life than ever, yet our options for managing photos feel completely broken. Cloud services lock your memories behind monthly paywalls, while traditional self-hosted libraries look like they were designed in 2005. Somehow, in this day and age, privacy and a seamless photo experience still feel like too much to ask.

So today, ZimaOS 1.8 officially launches ZimaOS Photos, A Design-Led Self-Hosted Photo Library. Paired with a newly upgraded mobile experience, it breaks down this divide by seamlessly blending consumer-grade elegance and fluidity with the absolute peace of mind of private local storage.

Understated Beauty, Unspoken Ease.

ZimaOS Photos rethinks how people browse, search, and organize their photographs—guided by a single principle: Designed pure for your photos.

Here, your library evolves far beyond a generic grid of file thumbnails, unfolding into a smooth, immersive stream of memories. You can move effortlessly between Year, Month, and Day views, browsing at your own pace or instantly tracing your path back through years of life.

Whenever a specific moment comes to mind, simply describe the scene, and Photos brings it straight to you. From there, the photographs you find can be gathered into albums, turning a search into a story of your own. Collection offers another kind of discovery, bringing almost-forgotten moments back into view through interactive map views, Favorites, and personalized Memory highlights.

Seamless Mobile Backup and Access

Now you can capture life’s best moments without ever worrying about phone storage. A single tap in the Zima Client mobile app enables automatic backup of your existing photos and every new shot directly to your ZimaOS device, with live progress clearly visible via Dynamic Island on iPhone.

The upgraded mobile app delivers faster connections for a fluid, lag-free experience from start to finish. Even if your network drops, your photos automatically continue backing up the moment the connection returns.

This performance boost powers far more than backups. Even away from home, you can access your entire library on any mobile device, smoothly browse full-resolution originals, and share them directly with friends. You can even manage your other ZimaOS apps remotely in real time.

Every format welcomed. Every frame honored.

A truly exceptional photo library honors every way you choose to capture life. ZimaOS Photos opens Live Photos, RAW files, and 360° panoramas instantly—no manual conversion or third-party apps required.

Live Photos bring back a child’s laughter and movement. RAW files reveal intricate architectural details in razor-sharp clarity. 360° views reveal the entire scene around you, instantly transporting you back to breathtaking, endless horizons.

Every memory keeps its story intact. Camera information, pixel dimensions, and rich metadata sit neatly in Details, right alongside related shots. Your photos and the moments behind them stay seamlessly connected.

ZimaOS Native, Secure & Effortless

Self-hosting should never start with painful setup, nor should it turn into an endless maintenance routine. Built natively into ZimaOS, ZimaOS Photos works seamlessly right out of the box.

True data security begins with absolute local control. Every photo and piece of data remains strictly on your own ZimaOS device, shielded by automated backups and professional-grade RAID protection to safeguard your entire photo collection.

Try It Now

ZimaOS 1.8 is available now. Existing users can simply update to the latest release to experience ZimaOS Photos, a Design-Led Self-Hosted Photo Library. New users can install ZimaOS on compatible x86-64 hardware or explore the Zima hardware lineup.

To learn more, visit zimaspace.com/zimaos/photos.

About ZimaOS

ZimaOS is a Simplified, Focused and Open NAS OS for managing files, storage, backups and self-hosted applications. It runs on compatible x86-64 hardware and provides a graphical interface for managing data and services on users’ own devices. Learn more at zimaspace.com.

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