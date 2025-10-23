ITE Hong Kong 2026: Gateway to (GBA) Greater Bay Area’ Market

HONG KONG, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — The International Travel Expo (ITE), a premium sourcing platform organised by TKS Exhibition Services Ltd, will be held from 11-14 June 2026 at the Hong Kong Convention & Exhibition Centre with first two days for trade, followed by two days open to the public.

With 40-years history, ITE been connecting global exhibitors with quality trade buyers and affluent Free Independent Travelers (FITs) from GBA etc. through separate B2B and B2C programs.



Japan widely promoted in ITE2025: Business Matching to regional trade buyers; 13 public seminars with popular one drew 500 attendees; a well-known TV host Jarvis Chow toured the Japan pavilion, bringing huge crowd and great visibility.

Nearly 70% ITE25’s trade buyers from GBA that includes Hong Kong, Shenzhen and Guangzhou etc., had a combined GDP totaling US$2077 billion (world’s 12th largest economy) in 2024. Also, Hong Kong itself with US$28.9 billion spent on overseas travel, ranking 14th globally in 2024.

Quality Trade Buyer Profile

ITE25’s 7,627 Trade Buyers by Profession: 46% Travel Agents, 15% MICE; by Origin: 47% Hong Kong, 20% Guangdong Province, 13% Other Chinese Provinces, 20% Other Asian Markets.

Face-to-face with Premium FITs

ITE25 attracted 70,212 public visitors—affluent, frequent travelers who drive brand influence:

“Three or more” outbound holidays: 48% in first and 43% second half this year

48% in first and 43% second half this year Short-haul destinations: 87% prefers FIT

87% prefers FIT Travel spending: 91% maintained or increased

A Highly International Expo with Proven Results

ITE25 featured 502 exhibitors (88% from outside Hong Kong) from 64 countries/regions. Its diverse programs—including Buyers Meeting, KOL Networking, Trade and Public Seminars and Youth/Family Pavilions attracted quality visitors. Its 135 seminars drew over 9,200 seated attendees, demonstrating strong purchasing intent.

Importantly, 43% ITE public visitors interested in onsite booking. Exhibitors can capitalize on this high purchase intent by promoting special offers through scannable QR codes as many visitors use their mobile to book and pay online.

Japan Pavilion

In 2009, Japan named ITE Partner-land, starting the close and mutually beneficial cooperation! From around 500,000 then, Hong Kong outbound to Japan reached 2.68 million in 2024 which 117% pre-pandemic 2019; and 88.6% of them in 2023 were FIT.

In ITE25, Japan promoted for examples in Business Matching; 13 public seminars; and TV host toured Japan pavilion bringing huge crowd. Next year, Japan photo booth move to the front.

ITE strongly supported by the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, P.R. China which also stage the largest pavilion, with Hong Kong Tourism Board etc. as Supporters.

Contact the organizer TKS Email travel@tkshk.com WhatsApp/Line: +852 94008444 Website: https://www.itehk.com/

Source