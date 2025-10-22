SynbioTech Brings Taiwan’s Biotech Excellence to the Global Stage with TWK10® for Muscle Performance and Healthy Aging

LAS VEGAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — In a field where scientific validation defines credibility, Synbio Tech Inc., a biotechnology company from Taiwan, is gaining international recognition with its proprietary probiotic Lactiplantibacillus plantarum TWK10®. The clinically proven strain, which will be featured at SupplySide Global 2025 from October 27–30 (Booth #6253F), has shown measurable benefits on muscle strength, endurance, and balance—offering a new microbiome-based approach to healthy aging and active living.



SynbioTech will feature its flagship probiotic TWK10® at SupplySide Global 2025, highlighting its clinically proven role in muscle health and active aging.

Backed by over a decade of research, TWK10® has been evaluated in peer-reviewed human clinical studies, demonstrating proven benefits in both active individuals and older adults. Clinical findings show that TWK10 boosts endurance performance by 20-40% and increases muscle mass by 0.5-1 kg, while improving overall strength, recovery, and mobility across life stages. One of these landmark studies was recognized by Wiley as a “Top Cited Article,” underscoring TWK10®’s scientific impact and its growing influence in gut–muscle axis research.

TWK10® has earned strong credibility and recognition across global regulatory frameworks, including U.S. GRAS Self-Affirmed status, Korea’s Health Functional Food approval, Taiwan’s Health Food certification with an anti-fatigue claim, Malaysia’s MAL registration, and Thailand’s probiotic listing.

The recent Japan FFC authorization marks another milestone, positioning TWK10® among the most clinically and regulatorily validated probiotics for muscle health worldwide. Together with a growing portfolio of real-world data, these achievements reinforce SynbioTech’s reputation as a science-driven innovator delivering microbiome-based health solutions through probiotics and postbiotics.

“For SynbioTech, it’s more than a product story—it’s about proving how microbiome science can truly enhance daily life,” said Chuan-Hsien Yang, Chief Operating Officer at SynbioTech. “TWK10® is the result of years of research that bridge traditional fermentation knowledge from Taiwan with modern clinical science.”

SynbioTech continues to expand its global partnerships and research collaborations, reflecting a broader vision to connect Asian innovation with global health markets and empower people to live healthier through microbiome science.

About Synbio Tech Inc.

Founded in 2000, Synbio Tech is a global biotechnology company specializing in probiotics, postbiotics, and microbiome-based health solutions. With over 25 years of R&D experience and a fully integrated CDMO platform, the company partners with more than 600 brands across 35 countries to deliver “From Strain to Solution” innovations that change lives with probiotics.

