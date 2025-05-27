Jennifer Lawrence just wore the sandal trend that’s bound to be summer’s ‘it’ shoe

My own shoe shopping quest lead me to purchase these chic slides in Toffee brown, although I’m tempted to purchase them in black as well. I’ll wear them with dresses, jeans, jean shorts, linen pants and more this summer. And I’ll confidently toss them in my suitcase, knowing I can wear them with any outfit on vacation.

These sandals have a small 1.25-inch heel paired with a cushy memory foam footbed that I can confirm is pretty comfortable. Of course, they also have a funky gold accent on the toe. They’re available in brown, tan, black and white.

