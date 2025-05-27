Wednesday, May 28, 2025
Google search engine
HomeTravelUnited Airlines extends domestic flight check-in window, giving travelers more time
Travel

United Airlines extends domestic flight check-in window, giving travelers more time

admin
By admin
0
9

Travelers flying on United Airlines will need to follow a new rule when it comes to checking in for their flights.

The Chicago-based airline has announced a change in the check-in times for travelers.

A United spokesperson told Fox News Digital, “Starting June 3, our check-in cutoff time for domestic flights will change to 45 minutes before departure.”

SOUTHWEST AIRLINES UNVEILS NEW PORTABLE CHARGER RULE FOR PASSENGER SAFETY

“The change brings greater consistency for our customers by aligning with our current checked baggage deadline and the check-in policies followed by most other airlines,” the spokesperson added.

Currently, the check-in cutoff time for domestic travel is 30 minutes, while international check-in times will remain unchanged at one hour. 

United Airlines plane

Starting June 3, United Airlines is changing the domestic check-in cutoff to 45 minutes — a change from 30 minutes.  (iStock)

There are time limits for checking bags that vary by airport.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Travelers should arrive a minimum of two hours before their scheduled domestic flights and three hours before scheduled international flights, the TSA advises. 

Woman at airport

The international check-in times will remain unchanged at one hour.  (iStock)

On May 7, the REAL ID requirement took effect, requiring flyers to obtain the new identification with a star in the upper right corner in order to fly. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit foxnews.com/lifestyle

A TSA spokesperson told Fox News Digital the agency continues to urge passengers to get REAL IDs or bring other acceptable forms of ID for travel. 

“Summer travel is upon us, and there is still time to get a REAL ID,” said the spokesperson. 

FLIGHT PASSENGER RUSHING THROUG AIRPORT

“The change brings greater consistency for our customers by aligning with our current checked baggage deadline and the check-in policies followed by most other airlines,” the spokesperson added. (iStock)

Other forms of identification that are accepted in lieu of a REAL ID include a valid U.S. passport or passport card; DHS trusted traveler cards such as Global Entry; Department of Defense IDs; permanent resident cards; and border crossing cards. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Those who do not have an acceptable form of ID may be subjected to further screening. 

Source

Previous article
RemeGen: Telitacicept for the Treatment of Generalized Myasthenia Gravis Approved in China
Next article
Jennifer Lawrence just wore the sandal trend that’s bound to be summer’s ‘it’ shoe
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024