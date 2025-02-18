Juiciest extended Presidents’ Day Apple deals: $100 off an iPad Air, $50 off AirPods and more

If you’ve been waiting to buy an Apple Watch until it goes on sale, well, wait no more. This deal drops the price of the Series 10 to its all-time low. You’re getting the latest version, which features a larger display and a more lightweight design for comfortable wear. Now you’ll be able to track your steps and sleep, take a call, listen to music and more — all from your wrist.

“The battery life is phenomenal, I can literally go two days without charging,” a buyer said. “When I do have to charge it, it’s full in about 30 mins. Price is on par for the quality. The health sensors are nice. I know I have sleep apnea, and never got around to taking care of it. The watch notified me after about a month of use, and provides data to bring into the doctor’s office.”