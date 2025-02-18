ANICAV launches an exciting In-Store Promotion at AEON Mall Dainichi, Osaka: Celebrate Italian Quality with Red Gold Tomatoes from Europe!

OSAKA, Japan, Feb. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — ANICAV – the Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries – is thrilled to announce a special in-store promotion at AEON Mall Dainichi, from February 27 to March 2, 2025. This limited-time offer celebrates the rich tradition of EU and Italian quality canned tomatoes available in Japan, providing an opportunity for shoppers to discover more about their exceptional quality and taste.

Shoppers visiting AEON Mall Dainichi will receive complimentary promotional items showcasing the Red Gold campaign and spotlighting ANICAV commitment to excellence in canned tomato products. This initiative aims to educate consumers about the culinary benefits and versatility of Italian canned tomatoes and inspire them to incorporate these products into their daily meals for a healthy and delicious culinary experience.

“We are excited to partner with AEON Mall Dainichi for this promotion,” said Giovanni De Angelis, ANICAV’s General Director. “Italian canned tomatoes are a staple in kitchens around the world, and through this event, we want to reinforce their importance and appeal to Japanese consumers.”

Join us at AEON Mall Dainichi for a celebration of Italian culinary heritage. Whether you are a seasoned chef or a cooking enthusiast, our high-quality canned tomatoes are perfect for pasta sauces, soups, and a multitude of dishes. Don’t miss this fantastic opportunity to explore the vibrant flavours of Italy!

ABOUT RED GOLD FROM EUROPE & ANICAV

Red Gold is the name of the EU (European Union) programme to raise awareness about EU preserved (canned) tomatoes 100% Made in Europe.

ANICAV – The Italian Association of Canned Vegetable Industries – members account for over 60% of all the processed tomatoes in Italy, and nearly all of the whole peeled tomatoes produced. Dedicated to enhancing the visibility of canned vegetable products, ANICAV focuses on sustainability, authenticity, and the rich tradition of Italian gastronomy.

For more information about Red Gold from Europe, visit our website https://redgoldfromeurope.jp https://anicav.it

