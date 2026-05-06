USD 120 Million Export Ambition: What Drives Vietnam’s Home Appliance Giant – Sunhouse to Strengthen Its Position in the Global Supply Chain?

HANOI, Vietnam, May 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — As global supply chains continue to shift under the “China Plus One” strategy, international partners are no longer seeking cost advantages alone, but are placing increasing emphasis on robust R&D capabilities and large-scale manufacturing capacity. The prominent presence of Sunhouse, Vietnam’s leading home appliance brand, at the 139th Canton Fair reinforces its strategic direction to become a key manufacturing partner in the global supply chain.

USD 120 Million Ambition and the Strategy to Become a Global OEM/ODM Partner

Standing out with the message “From Vietnam – For Global Standards” at the Canton Fair, the world’s largest trade exhibition, bringing together tens of thousands of enterprises from over 200 countries and territories, Sunhouse clearly reaffirmed its ambition to become a strategic manufacturing partner from Vietnam in the global supply chain.

“In the context of global supply chain transformation, Sunhouse has not pursued growth through trading alone. Instead, we have chosen a more challenging but sustainable path, building core capabilities through R&D and a manufacturing ecosystem that masters key technologies. Our goal of reaching USD 120 million in export revenue and expanding to 50 countries reflects our ambition to become a leading home appliance manufacturer in the region,” said Mr. Le Tung, Chief Strategy Officer of Sunhouse Group.

The target of achieving USD 120 million in export revenue and a presence in 50 countries by 2030 is ambitious. However, in the context of Sunhouse’s manufacturing ecosystem, R&D strength, partner network, and current international footprint, this is not an unfounded aspiration, but a natural next step in its expansion from domestic leadership to regional and global markets.

At the Canton Fair, rather than positioning itself as a standalone product supplier, Sunhouse presented itself as a leading OEM/ODM partner in the region, offering end-to-end capabilities from research and design to manufacturing and final product delivery in line with international standards.

Notably, Sunhouse did not focus on showcasing individual products, but instead introduced a comprehensive product ecosystem supported by its fully integrated manufacturing capabilities. Three core categories, kitchenware, home appliances, and water purification solutions, demonstrated the corporation’s product development strength, from premium materials such as ceramic and nano polymer to advanced features including voice control and electrolysis technology with Platinum-coated Titanium electrodes.



Cutting-edge robotic production lines at Sunhouse factories

R&D and Large-Scale Manufacturing Capabilities: The Core Growth Drivers of Sunhouse

Large-scale manufacturing and internationally aligned R&D capabilities form the two fundamental pillars of Sunhouse’s export expansion strategy. With an ecosystem of 15 factories covering over 150,000 m² and an annual production capacity exceeding 80 million units, Sunhouse is well-positioned to fulfill large-volume orders, ensure delivery timelines, and maintain consistent product quality. The corporation also holds the national record for “Enterprise with the Most Home-Appliance Manufacturing Plants in Vietnam.”

Significant investment in R&D, from mold design to closed-loop manufacturing processes, has enabled Vietnam’s home appliance giant to achieve full control over its production chain while maintaining the flexibility to customize products to meet different market requirements. Advanced technologies such as BLDC Xpro motors, high-pressure Impact Bonding, and SMT production lines imported from Korea further demonstrate Sunhouse’s ability to meet increasingly stringent global demands for convenience, health safety, durability, and energy efficiency.

Sunhouse’s presence in more than 20 countries, including demanding markets such as the United States, Japan, and South Korea, along with a network of over 100 international partners such as Samsung, Coppel, Tospo, and Newsan, serves as strong validation of its credibility and product quality.

As a well-established household brand in Vietnam, Sunhouse is steadily expanding its role as a global manufacturing partner. Its export ambition is not only a growth journey of a Vietnamese enterprise, but also a clear demonstration that “Made in Vietnam” products can meet the most demanding international standards.

For partners interested in Sunhouse’s OEM/ODM services, explore our latest product designs here, and please contact:

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