Kolmar Korea Launches Full Operation of 2nd US Factory, Establishing K-Beauty’s ‘Tariff Safe Zone’ in America

New 17,805 ㎡ facility completed in Pennsylvania with an annual production capacity of 300 million units

Full ODM production capabilities in the US — from color cosmetics to skincare and suncare — mitigating tariff and supply chain risks

‘MADE BY KOLMAR’ world-class manufacturing technology localized to the US market

OLYPHANT, Pa. and SEOUL, South Korea, July 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — Kolmar Korea has officially completed construction and begun full-scale operations of its second manufacturing facility in the United States, the world’s largest cosmetics market. Located in Scott Township, Pennsylvania, the new plant represents a key strategic move to bolster K-beauty’s global footprint while creating a US-based ‘tariff safe zone’ amid rising trade shocks.



Yoon Sang Hyun, Vice Chairman of Kolmar Group, delivers a commemorative speech at the opening ceremony of Kolmar USA second plant.

At the factory completion ceremony held on July 16 (local time), Yoon Sang Hyun, Vice Chairman of Kolmar Group, outlined the company’s broader global ambitions. “The US is where Kolmar’s journey began a century ago. This second factory is not merely a production site but the starting point for a new vision of collaboration and growth. We will build an innovation ecosystem alongside diverse value chain partners to establish the largest cosmetics manufacturing hub in North America,” he said.

The ceremony was attended by Vice Chairman Yoon, Pennsylvania State Representative Bridget Kosierowski, state government officials, and affiliated organizations — with around 100 participants present.

The newly completed facility spans 17,805㎡ (191,651 square feet) with an annual production capacity of 120 million units. Combined with Kolmar USA’s first factory, the company now boasts a US production capacity of 300 million units annually. Including its Canadian operations, Kolmar Korea commands a total production capacity of 470 million units across North America — the largest among cosmetics ODMs(Original Development Manufacturer) on the continent.

Specializing in skincare and suncare products — categories seeing surging demand in the US — the second factory complements the color cosmetics capabilities of the first plant. Kolmar Korea is also now certified by the US FDA with an OTC (Over-the-Counter) license for sunscreen manufacturing, enabling the company to respond swiftly to the growing K-sunscreen trend in the US market.

Importantly, Kolmar Korea has transferred its advanced ‘MADE BY KOLMAR’ manufacturing expertise, honed at its Sejong Plant in Korea and recognized by over 4,300 global customers, to the new US facility. The factory was designed to replicate Sejong’s high standards, with specialized zones for manufacturing, filling, and packaging. The integration of cutting-edge AI-powered quality monitoring and process optimization ensures minimal defect rates, while 80% of production is fully automated. Logistics systems and worker movement pathways were also modeled after the Sejong facility to maximize both efficiency and safety.

Kolmar Korea anticipates the second factory will serve as a critical base for avoiding US tariffs on imported cosmetics, providing a robust local production option for both Korean and global brands looking to expand in the US market.

A Kolmar Korea spokesperson remarked, “This is the first time a Korean cosmetics company has directly built a production facility in the US rather than acquiring one, making it a landmark achievement. We’re ready to support K-beauty brands looking to enter the US market without tariff concerns, as well as global customers aiming for North American, European, and South American markets. Our collaboration ecosystem is poised for rapid expansion”.

Kolmar USA’s first plant and second plant (on the right)

Source