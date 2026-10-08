LOTTE Biologics and Alvotech announce US-based manufacturing agreement to increase global supply

Collaboration covers multiple biosimilar products to be manufactured at LOTTE Biologics’ Syracuse facility in New York

Strategic long-term partnership with Alvotech to increase their global manufacturing capacity and support growth in demand

SEOUL, South Korea and REYKJAVIK, Iceland, Oct. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — LOTTE Biologics, a contract development and manufacturing (CDMO) organization, and Alvotech, a global biotechnology company specializing in the development and manufacture of biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide, announced today a long-term strategic manufacturing partnership.



LOTTE Biologics and Alvotech Partnership Signing Ceremony

Under the agreement, LOTTE Biologics will manufacture drug substance for multiple antibody biosimilar products at its Syracuse facility in New York for global supply, with the potential to further expand the collaboration over time. The Syracuse facility has 40,000 liters of bioreactor capacity for biologics manufacturing, supported by on-site process development and quality control capabilities. The site has an established track record in commercial biologics manufacturing and recently completed an unannounced FDA inspection with zero observations, further demonstrating its strong quality and regulatory capabilities.

The agreement positions LOTTE Biologics as a partner to expand Alvotech’s US-based manufacturing footprint while strengthening its global supply network. The additional capacity complements Alvotech’s existing manufacturing partnerships and its in-house development and manufacturing capabilities, supporting its expanding portfolio and providing greater flexibility to meet demand across international markets.

“LOTTE Biologics’ manufacturing capabilities, combined with Alvotech’s expertise in biosimilar development, creates a strong foundation for this collaboration,” said James Park, CEO of LOTTE Biologics. “We look forward to strategically supporting Alvotech’s growing portfolio and the reliable supply of high-quality, more affordable biologic medicines to patients worldwide. With our Syracuse operations and the completion of our Songdo Bio Campus, we are committed to providing flexible, dual-site manufacturing support as the partnership grows.”

“Alvotech has one of the most comprehensive, internally developed product portfolios in the industry,” said Lisa Graver, CEO of Alvotech. “With the expansion of our global manufacturing network, we will have sufficient capacity to meet demand for our pipeline for the next ten years. Our collaboration with LOTTE Biologics will bring additional manufacturing capacity in New York to support patients worldwide, complementing our existing capabilities as we scale our portfolio and prepare for future launches.”

Commercial supply will be subject to successful technology transfer, manufacturing qualification and applicable regulatory approvals.

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