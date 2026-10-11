Luxury hotel favored by Kennedys, Grace Kelly cracks down on influencer photo shoots

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A well-known luxury hotel is cracking down on photo shoots and cellphone use as some visitors’ social media habits clash with other guests’ desire for privacy.

Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc has introduced rules aimed at limiting disruptive photography and preserving privacy at the property.

The famed hotel on the French Riviera in Antibes, France, has long attracted prominent guests — with members of the Kennedy family among those who have spent time in its rooms, suites and villas.

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Grace Kelly, Orson Welles, Elizabeth Taylor, F. Scott Fitzgerald, Ernest Hemingway, Cole Porter and Pablo Picasso are among the others who would also frequent the property.

The hotel has also hosted high-profile celebrations, including the 2023 wedding of Sofia Richie Grainge, daughter of musician Lionel Richie.

Under the hotel’s current policy, photo shoots are prohibited on the property unless guests receive permission from management.

“To preserve the peace and privacy of all our guests, photo shoots are not permitted on the property,” the hotel states on its website.

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Guests with special photography requests are directed to the hotel’s concierge, who can review the request and, when appropriate, connect people with the property’s photographer, according to the website.

The restrictions come amid growing concerns over how some visitors are using the hotel, according to Travel Weekly.

Hotel manager Sophie Volant told the outlet that some people visiting for lunch were spending more time taking photos than enjoying their meals.

“We have a lot of loyal, repeat guests who don’t see this hotel as a hotel — they see Hotel du Cap as their summer home,” said Volant.

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Some non-hotel guests have been said to arrive with bags of clothing and jewelry, changing outfits multiple times while using the property for lengthy photo shoots, according to Travel Weekly.

Volant said most guests have welcomed the new rules — with some even encouraging the hotel to enforce them more strictly, the article noted.

The rules have also drawn reactions from travelers online after one guest shared a photo of the card outlining the hotel’s policies.

“Absolutely stunning property, but I think social media and influencers ruined it for me,” one user wrote.

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Others agreed that setting expectations for guests was necessary.

“Those rules shouldn’t need to be printed but sadly need to be,” another person commented.

Fox News Digital reached out to Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc for further details and comment.

Among the amenities at the hotel today, according to its website, are conference facilities, indoor pool, sauna, solarium, fitness center, spa, massage room, hot tub, library and bicycle rental.

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The property also offers hiking and horseback riding.

The property spans 22.5 acres of private parkland, pine trees and palm gardens overlooking the Mediterranean Sea.

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