Major airlines will soon use Apple feature to help travelers track down lost luggage

Apple has released a new feature that could make tracking down lost luggage a lot easier for travelers.

The iOS update will allow users to share the location of an AirTag or Find My network with third parties, and airlines will be able to utilize the feature to connect people with their missing bags.

“The Find My network and AirTag have proven to be a powerful combination for users while traveling, providing invaluable location information when bags have been misplaced or mishandled,” Eddy Cue, Apple’s senior vice president of services, said in a press release.

Cue added, “With Share Item Location, we’re excited to give users a new way to easily share this information directly with third parties like airlines, all while protecting their privacy.”

iPhone, iPad or Mac users can generate a “Share Item Location” link in the Find My app which will allow recipients to view a website showing the item on an interactive map with time stamp updates when a new location is made available.

The link will be accessible to a limited number of people and receipts will be required to authenticate through an Apple Account or partner email address prior to viewing the tracking site.

Apple announced that more than 15 airlines, including United and Delta, will begin accepting Find My item locations to help find lost bags in the coming months.

A United Airlines spokesperson told Fox News Digital in a statement that more details will be shared over time.

“In coming months, United will begin accepting Find My item locations as part of our customer service process for locating mishandled or delayed bags,” said the spokesperson.

David Kinzelman, United’s chief customer officer, said in a press release that the airline plans to introduce the service system-wide in early 2025.

“We know many of our customers are already traveling with AirTag in their checked bags, and this feature will soon make it easier for them to share location information with us safely and securely, helping our customer service agents work more efficiently and giving our customers added peace of mind,” said Kinzelman.

More than 2.6 million pieces of luggage were mishandled by airlines, according to the 2023 Air Travel Consumer Report by the Department of Transportation.

Erik Snell, Delta Air Lines’ senior vice president of airport customer service, cargo operations, ground support equipment and global clean, said in the release that the new Apple feature will allow Delta to locate items more efficiently and effectively.

“While more than 99 percent of checked items make it to their destination as planned, we know how stressful it can be for customers when they don’t. That’s why we’re excited to support Share Item Location beginning later this year,” said Snell.

Fox News Digital reached out to Apple for comment.

