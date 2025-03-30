Monday, March 31, 2025
Man travels to 42 remote islands to photograph medieval castle, stunning scenery

A writer and photographer has spent the last 18 months capturing unbelievable images of the Scottish islands.

Alastair Jackson documented his adventures as he traveled to 42 remote locations, SWNS reported.

Jackson’s photographs were inspired by the Scottish weather, light, clouds and landscapes along the west coast.

With nothing but a camera, a tent and walking boots, Jackson spent a minimum of one night camping out in each of the 42 remote destinations.

Dunvegan Castle, Skye. First built in 13th Century; remodelled in 19th Century.

Photographer and writer Alastair MacDonald Jackson captured photos of the scenery in the Inner Hebrides of Scotland, including a 13th-century castle, the Dunvegan Castle in Skye, which was remodeled in the 19th century. (Alastair Jackson / SWNS)

“My mum had said she didn’t want to travel to any other islands, and it made me think when you grow up in one place, you don’t really travel,” Jackson told SWNS.

“So, I wanted to go and explore.”

The traveler said he found each of the locations to be a “fascinating adventure” as he went from the Isle of Barra to the Isle of Gigha and so much more.

Jackson has always considered himself to be “young at heart,” and has been an avid photographer for over 15 years, SWNS reported.

House against sunset on remote Scottish islands.

While at Castlebay on the Isle of Barra, Jackson captured this photo of the light breaking through the clouds above a house. (Alastair Jackson / SWNS)

He told the SWNS that he “is inspired by islands and their culture after growing up on the Isle of Skye,” which is the largest of the major islands in the Inner Hebrides.

Along his journey, Jackson’s goal was to fully experience the different styles, scenery and lifestyles of the people living at each destination.

“In this trip, I wanted to highlight ‘island life’: people doing different stuff, things going on in the island,” Jackson said.

“It’s very important – people sometimes forget there are people living [in] these places.”

Wide shot of the sea, an island, waves and water vapor along the coast of remote Scottish islands.

This misty, scenic image was captured of Sgurr na Stri while in the village of Elgol, Skye.   (Alastair Jackson / SWNS)

Some of the Jackson’s favorite places were his time on the Isle of Barra and Eigg, one of the Small Isles in the Scottish Inner Hebride, he said.

The Isle of Barra offered scenic sights of stunning light.

Machrie Moor Stones, Arran. Erected between 3,500-1,500 BC. in Scotland.

Jackson photographed the Machrie Moor Stones, which were erected sometime between 3,500 and 1,500 BC. on the island of Arran. (Alastair Jackson / SWNS)

“I would be up early in the morning to get the sunrises and then the sunsets in the evening too, and I was lucky with the weather I had – surprisingly it only rained one or two days,” Jackson detailed.

Jackson said he was also amazed by the wildlife he saw in front of and behind the camera — from corncrake birds to basking sharks.

“I even met a man who spends a whole week in Mull just to camp and take photographs of the otters that live there,” he added.

“I met some incredible people on my travels.”

Scottish Islands photographer

Jackson said he will continue to document his photographs and other findings during his next trip to Orkney. (Alastair Jackson / SWNS)

Jackson has not yet completed his travels, and will continue to write about and photograph his trip to Orkney in the fall, SWNS reported.

“There is more adventures to come – and my wife gets rid of me for a week, so that’s all good,” he joked.

Fox News Digital reached out to Jackson for comment.

Sydney Borchers is a lifestyle production assistant with Fox News Digital. 

