March Madness Elite Eight: How to watch the Houston vs. Tennessee NCAA tournament game today

Sling doesn’t offer a free trial these days, and March Madness lasts longer than your standard trial would. It’s still a solid option to catch most games in the tournament. Emphasis on most, because one big blindspot for Sling is that it doesn’t carry CBS — though you can still authenticate via Sling on the march Madness website to watch CBS coverage live through your phone or laptop, but not your TV.

That said, for $45 for your first month of Sling Orange + Blue and the Sports Extra add-on, you can catch all the games on TBS, TNT, TruTV, ESPN, ESPN2, ESPN3, ESPNU, ESPNews and ABC.

