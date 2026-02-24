Mediterranean Celebrations Unfold at Mosella, Showcasing Singapore’s Largest Josper Grills and Tapas Selections, Amidst a Vibrant Mediterranean Dining Experience

Mosella reimagines its modern Mediterranean dining with weekend brunches, theatrical desserts, Josper-grilled sharing feasts and Mediterranean tapas from $7, elevated with a full Mediterranean drinks programme.

SINGAPORE, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Mosella, the all-day dining modern Mediterranean restaurant at Pan Pacific Orchard Singapore, is the ultimate destination for celebrations of every kind, bringing people together over the vibrant flavours and convivial spirit of the Mediterranean. Its refreshed line-up of weekend brunches and thoughtfully curated À La Carte menus are designed for sharing, making every meal a true occasion.



Mediterranean Celebrations Unfold at Mosella

Every Saturday, Mosella’s Mediterranean Brunch comes alive as a lively celebration of Mediterranean flavours, featuring prime meats and pristine seafood cooked to perfection, alongside one of Singapore’s largest cheese-inspired dessert presentations—a theatrical finale that captures the Mediterranean love for indulgence and abundance. To mark the relaunch on 14 March 2026, guests can enjoy a limited-time promotional price of $98++ per person for the brunch experience (U.P. $128++) or $163++ per person (U.P. $233++) for the free-flow brunch experience.

The celebratory spirit continues throughout the week with Mosella’s À La Carte menu, crafted for communal dining and shared enjoyment. Guests can savour tapas from just $7 per piece, explore the largest selection of Josper-grilled dishes and Mediterranean tapas in a hotel, and indulge in generous sharing plates perfect for families and friends. Mosella also introduces Singapore’s first free-flow Frosé, alongside a full Mediterranean drinks programme of curated wines and spirits, making every gathering, big or small, a reason to celebrate.

SATURDAY MEDITERRANEAN BRUNCH

Amidst the lush greenery of Pan Pacific Orchard, Mosella’s Mediterranean Brunch every Saturday is a vibrant celebration of sun-soaked flavours, convivial dining, and shared moments with family and friends. The experience begins with welcome tapas, thoughtfully crafted as hand-held bites perfect for passing around and sharing. Guests are then treated to Mediterranean classics, from the creamy Ensaladilla Rusa and zesty Seafood Pipirrana Salad to the Tuscan-inspired Panmolle Salad and Maple-Glazed Smoked Duck with Peach. Seafood lovers can indulge at the Oyster Bar, while the Butcher Charcuterie Board and Artisanal Fromagerie present a curated selection of Mediterranean meats and cheeses.

Live cooking stations add theatre to the experience, with smoky grilled meats from the Josper Basque Grill and La Carne a la Parilla, seafood highlights at the Marisco a la Brasa counter, and Spanish Paella featuring Grilled Boston Lobster, Josper-grilled octopus, and Catalan Fideua Negra. Signature Mediterranean dishes, including Gambas al Ajillo, Chicken Marsala, Patatas Bravas, Escalivada Catalana, and Penne Truffle Alfredo Tartufata, ensure bold flavours at every turn.

Desserts crown the brunch with one of Singapore’s largest cheese-inspired dessert presentations, thoughtfully curated by Chef Eunice. Guests can savour cheese-forward creations like Gorgonzola cheesecake and Burrata & honey cubes before indulging in decadent highlights such as the Basque-inspired Boulle de Lille, Japanese soufflé cheesecake infused with Parmesan, and fruit-driven delights with strawberry, blueberry, and fig paired with delicate mousses and gels. For a show-stopping finale, the Dessert Live Station presents Valrhona Chocolate Raclette with Spanish Churros.

Adding to the celebratory atmosphere are lively DJ beats and soothing live jazz, creating a vibrant yet relaxed setting for the afternoon. The brunch experience is complemented by three free-flow beverage packages, all including Singapore’s first free-flow Frosé. Tercero ($65++) features Mediterranean wines, sparkling wine, White Port & Tonic, and Aperol Spritz, Segundo ($95++) adds Taittinger Brut Réserve NV Champagne and Gin & Tonic, while Primero ($105++) offers Charles Heidsieck Brut Réserve NV Champagne alongside the full selection of Mediterranean beverages.

To celebrate the relaunch of Mosella’s Mediterranean Brunch, guests can enjoy a limited-time promotional price of $98++ per person for the brunch experience (U.P. $128++). For exceptional value, opt for the Brunch & Free Flow Bundle at $163++ per person (U.P. $233++) that pairs the promotional brunch price with the Tercero package, while extending a complimentary upgrade to the premium Primero free-flow experience.

Mosella’s Mediterranean Brunch is available every Saturday from 12:30pm to 3:00pm at $128++ per adult and $64++ per child aged 8 to 12 years, inclusive of soft drinks, coffee, and tea. Children below 8 years old dine free. Make your reservations here .

MEDITERRANEAN DINING EXPERIENCE ALL WEEK

Throughout the week, Mosella’s À La Carte menu champions Mediterranean conviviality and shared dining. Tapas from just $7 per piece, alongside generous sharing plates and the largest selection of Josper-grilled meats and Mediterranean tapas in a hotel, make it the ideal destination for family gatherings, intimate celebrations, or joyous occasions with friends.

For bold, centre-of-the-table dining, Mosella presents the *Signature Josper Charcoal-Grilled Meat Platter, a feast designed for six to eight guests. Featuring premium cuts such as Australian Beef Tomahawk, aji amarillo-marinated lamb rack, garlic herb-roasted crispy porchetta, and mangalica wagyu beef ribs, the platter is complemented by chicken anticuchos skewers and roasted bone marrow finished with garlic gremolata.

Sundays continue the celebratory spirit with the same À La Carte menu as weekdays, enhanced with brunch classics and communal sharing experiences. Guests can enjoy Eggs Benedict crowned with truffle hollandaise, the signature Mosella Lobster Brioche, and a decadent Smashed Avocado Tartine layered with foie gras and crab. Sharing plates, from Spanish Seafood Paella and Porcini Mushroom Risotto to artisanal Pinsa and Josper Grill selections, allow families and friends to build their own feast.

The dessert experience is equally grand, with Mediterranean-inspired sweets including the signature Cheesecake Board, Amalfi Dream, Chocolate Odyssey, and Wild Berry Mille Feuille. For an extra touch of theatre, guests can also opt for a Dessert Trolley Experience, offering petite gateaux and petit fours for a refined and celebratory finish.

Every meal can be further embellished with curated free-flow beverage packages, all featuring Singapore’s first free-flow Frosé, alongside Mediterranean wines and spirits, elevating each shared experience. Set within Mosella’s lush, nature-filled surroundings, the restaurant remains the ultimate venue to celebrate together, any day of the week.

*A one-day advance pre-order is required, with an average preparation time of 45 minutes upon seating.

A MEDITERRANEAN CELEBRATION

At Mosella, a name inspired by “morsel”, the vibrant flavours and convivial spirit of the Mediterranean come together in dishes designed for sharing, savouring and celebrating life’s moments together. Set within a lush, nature-inspired environment, the restaurant brings the region to life through seasonal ingredients and thoughtfully curated recipes that reflect the diversity of Mediterranean cuisine, creating a warm and vibrant setting for any gatherings.

Since opening in June 2023 at Pan Pacific Orchard, Mosella has established itself as a distinctive dining destination along Orchard Road. Nestled within the award-winning hotel, named the World’s Most Beautiful Hotel at the Prix Versailles 2023, the restaurant offers a tranquil garden retreat where guests can gather, celebrate and enjoy vibrant, flavour-driven meals surrounded by greenery and architectural beauty.

For more information and reservations, please visit mosella.sg .

Mosella:

Address: Level 2, 10 Claymore Road, Singapore 229540

Opening Hours:

Buffet Breakfast (Daily): 6:30am – 10:30am, last orders at 10:15am

À La Carte Lunch (Daily): 12:00pm to 2:30pm, last order at 2:15pm

À La Carte Dinner (Sunday to Thursday): 6:00pm to 10:00pm, last order at 9:45pm

À La Carte Dinner (Friday, Saturday and Public Holidays): 6:00pm to 10:30pm, last order at 10pm

Mediterranean Brunch (Saturday): 12:30pm to 3:00pm

Sunday Brunch (Sunday): 12:30pm to 3:00pm

Seating Capacity: 146 (Indoor); 74 (Outdoor)

Dress Code: Smart Casual

Website: mosella.sg

Online reservations can be made here.

Dining Reservations: mosella.ppsor@panpacific.com

Telephone: +65 6991 6875

Payment Methods: Cash and all major credit cards

Instagram/Facebook: @mosellasg

About Mosella

A celebration of Mediterranean flavours in every ‘morsel’.

Mosella, inspired by the word ‘morsel’, delivers a distinctively unique dining experience that uniquely blends fun with flavour, beautifully set against a spectacular backdrop. The menu pays homage to the Mediterranean tradition of shared dining, reimagined to present a rich tapestry of flavours from across the region with a contemporary flair. From the zesty freshness of the ceviches to premium cuts grilled with finesse over a charcoal fire, each dish is a celebration of bold, fresh flavours. The open kitchen, along with a theatre bar and live culinary counters, further elevates the dining experience with a multi-sensory dimension.

As a vibrant social destination, Mosella features both indoor and charming alfresco seating, perfect for convivial gatherings or intimate catch-ups at any time of day. Every aspect of Mosella is meticulously crafted, ensuring that dining here is more than a meal—it’s an unforgettable celebration.

For more information and reservations, please visit: mosella.sg.

About Pan Pacific Orchard

Pan Pacific Orchard, located at 10 Claymore Road, is an iconic landmark that offers an idyllic retreat in the heart of Orchard. Designed by award-winning WOHA Architects, over 300% of the hotel’s land area is enveloped in lush foliage, with four sky terraces interconnected across layers. Pan Pacific Orchard features 343 rooms and suites complemented by a host of lifestyle concepts such as signature restaurant Mosella and speciality cocktail bar Florette; the exquisite Claymore Ballroom on the 18th floor for events and celebrations; and the hotel group’s signature St. Gregory spa. Driven by the sustainability agenda of Pan Pacific Hotels Group, Pan Pacific Orchard is BCA Green Mark Platinum and GSTC certified for its sustainability features, including renewable solar panel technology, an in-room filtered water system, and a bio-digester system that transforms food waste into cleaning water. Visit panpacific.com/orchard.

About Pan Pacific Hotels Group

Pan Pacific Hotels Group is a global hospitality company that owns and/or manages more than 50 hotels, resorts and serviced suites across three brands – “Pan Pacific”, PARKROYAL COLLECTION, and PARKROYAL – encompassing more than 30 cities across Asia Pacific, North America and Europe. Headquartered in Singapore, it is a member of Singapore-listed UOL Group Limited. Pan Pacific Hotels and Resorts delivers sincere and graceful service to every guest with a passion for excellence. PARKROYAL COLLECTION Hotels and Resorts is driven by our passion for life and sustainability. PARKROYAL Hotels and Resorts is distinguished by its passion for people and places, immersing every guest in local and authentic cultures. Visit www.panpacific.com .

