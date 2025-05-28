Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder: How to watch Game 5 of the 2025 NBA Western Conference Finals tonight

The Minnesota Timberwolves are facing the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference Finals of the 2025 NBA Playoffs. The Thunder were 2-0 in the series heading into Game 3, but the Timberwolves managed to pull off a huge comeback in Game 3 winning 143-101. Game 4 saw the Thunder back on top though, bringing the Western Conference Finals series to 3-1. Game 5 tips off tonight at 8:30 p.m. on ESPN. Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the Timberwolves vs. Thunder series.

How to watch the Minnesota Timberwolves vs. Oklahoma City Thunder:

Dates: May 28, 2025

Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (Game 5)

TV channel: ESPN

Streaming: DirecTV, Sling, Fubo and more

NBA Western Conference Finals channel:

All games in the NBA Western Conference finals between the Timberwolves and Thunder will air on ESPN, with the exception of Game 3, which aired on ABC.

How to watch the NBA Western Conference Finals without cable:

DIRECTV’s MySports pack is a curated live TV package geared toward sports fans, with access to ESPN’s suite of channels, TBS, TNT, USA, FS1 and an included subscription to ESPN+ for $69.99/month. The MySports pack guarantees access to thousands of live televised events, plus all the live-streaming and library content on ESPN+, all on one interface and one bill. You can try it for free for five days before committing. Try free at DirecTV

Who is playing in the NBA Western Conference Finals?

This year, the Minnesota Timberwolves will face the Oklahoma City Thunder in the Western Conference finals.

2025 NBA Western Conference Finals TV schedule:

All times Eastern. Winners in bold.

Game 1: Timberwolves vs. Thunder; Tuesday, May 20 (8:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 2: Timberwolves vs. Thunder; Thursday, May 22 (8:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 3: Thunder vs. Timberwolves; Saturday, May 24 (8:30 ET, ABC)

Game 4: Thunder vs. Timberwolves; Monday, May 26 (8:30 ET, ESPN)

Game 5: Timberwolves vs. Thunder; Wednesday, May 28 (8:30 ET, ESPN)*

Game 6: Thunder vs. Timberwolves; Friday, May 30 (8:30 ET, ESPN)*

Game 7: Timberwolves vs. Thunder; Sunday, June 1 (8 ET, ESPN)*

*if necessary

