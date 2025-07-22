MLS 2025 All-Star Game: How to watch the MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars

The MLS All-Star Game will pit the best players from the MLS and Mexico’s Liga MX against each other this Wednesday night. The All-Star Game, which takes place this year in Austin, Texas, marks the first time that global superstar and Inter Miami player Lionel Messi will play for the MLS All-Star team. Wednesday night’s game will stream – for free! – on Apple TV+ through MLS Season Pass. That’s right, even if you don’t subscribe to Apple TV or MLS Season Pass, you’ll be able to tune in to this week’s game (and the All-Star Skills Challenge which airs Tuesday at 9 p.m.) at no cost, with no restrictions. And if you want to catch the rest of the season, a subscription to MLS Season Pass is currently 50% off the regular price.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to watch the MLS All-Star game when it airs this Wednesday.

How to watch the MLS All-Star Game:

Date: Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Time: Coverage begins at 8 p.m. ET, kickoff at 9 p.m. ET

Location: Q2 Stadium, Austin, Texas

Game: MLS All-Stars vs. Liga MX All-Stars

Streaming: MLS Season Pass, Apple TV, DirecTV

How to watch the MLS All-Star game?

The MLS All-Star Game between the MLS All-Stars and the Liga MX All-Stars will stream for free on MLS Season Pass through Apple TV. You can also tune in with a subscription to MLS Season Pass through DirecTV, a great alternative is you don’t have Apple TV.

MLS Season Pass is a must-have if you want to catch every soccer game of the 2025 season, including this week’s All-Star Game. Subscribers get English and Spanish broadcasts of hundreds of live MLS matches, plus game replays, highlights, analysis, and more original programming. At this point in the season, fans who don’t already have a subscription to MLS Season Pass can sign up and get the remainder of the season for 50% off the regular price, $49.99, and if you’re an Apple TV+ subscriber, you’ll get an extra $10 off of that. $49/season at Apple TV

A subscription to DIRECTV includes access to dozens of channels, including ABC, ESPN, TNT, FOX Sports, NBA TV & 40+ regional sports networks, making it one of the most comprehensive places to watch sports. In 2025, DIRECTV is also offering soccer fans access to every MLS game by offering an MLS Season Pass add-on. Customers who subscribe through DIRECTV will also be able to access MLS Season Pass through the Apple TV app. You can subscribe to MLS Season Pass through DIRECTV. After a free trial, packages for DIRECTV start at $74.99/month and the MLS Season Pass add-on is an extra $14.99/month or $69 for the rest of this season. Try it free at DirecTV

How to watch the MLS All-Star Game for free?

Apple TV and MLS Season Pass are offering all fans – even non-subscribers – free access to this week’s All-Star game and All-Star Skills Challenge.

2025 MLS all-star team

GOALKEEPERS (3)

Dayne St. Clair (Minnesota United FC / Voted In)

Brad Stuver (Austin FC / Coach’s Selection)

Yohei Takaoka (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Coach’s Selection)

DEFENDERS (8)

Jordi Alba (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)

Max Arfsten (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)

Tristan Blackmon (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

Michael Boxall (Minnesota United FC / Voted In)

Alex Freeman (Orlando City SC / Voted In)

Jakob Glesnes (Philadelphia Union / Coach’s Selection)

Andy Najar (Nashville SC / Coach’s Selection)

Miles Robinson (FC Cincinnati / Coach’s Selection)

MIDFIELDERS (6)

Sebastian Berhalter (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

David Da Costa (Portland Timbers / Coach’s Selection)

Evander (FC Cincinnati / Voted In)

Diego Luna (Real Salt Lake / Voted In)

Jeppe Tverskov (San Diego FC / Coach’s Selection)

Philip Zinckernagel (Chicago Fire FC / Coach’s Selection)

FORWARDS / WINGERS (9)

Patrick Agyemang (Charlotte FC / Commissioner’s Pick)

Tai Baribo (Philadelphia Union / Voted In)

Denis Bouanga (LAFC / Voted In)

Anders Dreyer (San Diego FC / Coach’s Selection)

Hirving ‘Chucky’ Lozano (San Diego FC / Commissioner’s Pick)

Lionel Messi (Inter Miami CF / Voted In)

Diego Rossi (Columbus Crew / Coach’s Selection)

Brandon Vazquez (Austin FC / Coach’s Selection)

Brian White (Vancouver Whitecaps FC / Voted In)

Where to watch the MLS All-Star Game:

