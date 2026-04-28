Tuesday, April 28, 2026
Google search engine
HomeMedia NewsNatural Field Releases Research Findings on NFTriSolve® Co-Loading Liposome Formula
Media News

Natural Field Releases Research Findings on NFTriSolve® Co-Loading Liposome Formula

admin
By admin
0
4

XI’AN, China, April 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ — Natural Field announced that the latest research and development breakthrough of the NFTriSolve® co-loading liposome technology has been achieved. Through a comparison of different formulations and processes in a zebrafish experiment, the research results show that the NFTriSolve® four-component formula demonstrates significant advantages over traditional formulations, especially in terms of brightening skin tone, moisturizing, and anti-aging effects.

In this experiment, the NFTriSolve® four-component formula (composed of ergothioneine, N-acetylneuraminate, coenzyme Q10 co-loaded liposome, and NMN co-loaded liposome) outperformed traditional single and three-component formulas in multiple dimensions, validating its powerful potential in enhancing skin health and delaying aging. Specific research data is as follows:

Formula Comparison Results:
Compared to the single-component and three-component formulas, the NFTriSolve® four-component formula showed superior performance in brightening skin tone, moisturizing, and anti-aging effects, demonstrating stronger multidimensional effects and higher bioavailability.

Process Comparison Results:
The NMN co-loaded liposome demonstrated better efficacy in brightening skin tone, moisturizing, and anti-aging compared to the use of NMN alone. The coenzyme Q10 co-loaded liposome significantly outperformed the use of coenzyme Q10 alone in various anti-aging indicators, showcasing the tremendous advantages of the liposome delivery system in enhancing ingredient efficacy.

This research result further strengthens NFTriSolve® technology’s leadership position in the anti-aging field and provides solid technical support for the development of future anti-aging products and functional foods.

Figure: Zebrafish model evaluation of anti-aging, moisturizing, and skin brightening efficacy. Results show co-loaded liposome systems and multi-component formulations outperform single active ingredients, with the NFTriSolve® four-component system delivering the most consistent improvement across all tested parameters.
Figure: Zebrafish model evaluation of anti-aging, moisturizing, and skin brightening efficacy. Results show co-loaded liposome systems and multi-component formulations outperform single active ingredients, with the NFTriSolve® four-component system delivering the most consistent improvement across all tested parameters.

Natural Field to Showcase Innovative Formulas and Leading Research at Vitafoods Europe 2026.

Natural Field will showcase this innovative formula and other leading scientific achievements at the upcoming Vitafoods Europe 2026 exhibition. The event will provide the company with an opportunity to engage deeply with global industry experts and potential partners, exploring the market applications of next-generation anti-aging technologies and products. The company will continue to advance its technical research in the anti-aging field, offering more efficient, safe, and innovative functional formulations to global consumers, while driving the sustainable development of the health industry.

Source

Previous article
Veteran Australian runner Ryan Gregson sparks storm for dropping ‘derogatory’ term during podcast
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024