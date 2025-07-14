OCBC Brings Disney-themed Magical Moments to Customers in Indonesia

From relevant financial solutions for all segments to unforgettable themed events for Indonesian Families

JAKARTA, Indonesia, July 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ — PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk (OCBC), in collaboration with Disney, has introduced a series of “Magical Moments”, to bring beloved Disney stories closer to home for fans across Indonesia. OCBC not only introduces a range of relevant and engaging financial products, but also brings a series of exciting and memorable events for customers and their families.



Press Conference Disney Orchestra, 14 June 2025

OCBC customers can look forward to selecting financial products featuring Disney, Marvel or Star Wars themed designs, with more to come. The current selection of Disney-themed financial products includes:

OCBC Young Nyala Debit Card : Debit card design for children aged below 17 years old who have a Tanda Junior for Young Nyala savings account. Inspired by beloved Disney and Marvel stories, such as Lilo & Stitch, Frozen and Spider-Man.

: Debit card design for children aged below 17 years old who have a Tanda Junior for Young Nyala savings account. Inspired by beloved Disney and Marvel stories, such as Lilo & Stitch, Frozen and Spider-Man. OCBC Platinum Star Wars Credit Card: A stylish credit card featuring lenticular designs of fan-favourite characters like Darth Vader and Yoda, that young adults and Star Wars fans will love.

Aside of relevant financial products and solutions, OCBC also looks to deliver memorable Disney-themed events for OCBC customers and families.

“Through Disney-themed products and events, OCBC looks to bring heartwarming moments and positivity into the world of finance. OCBC aims to create financial innovations that are joyful, relevant, and enrich our customers’ lifestyles,” said Johannes Husin, Director of OCBC.



One of the curated themed activities include an orchestral performance of “A Magical Night of Music” that was held last June 14th. This orchestra delivered unforgettable moments for OCBC customers and Disney fans in Indonesia.

A Magical Night of Music” presented a captivating performance by Trust Orchestra, an orchestra consisting of talented young people of 10-35 years of age; in collaboration with regional artist Christian Bautista; celebrated Indonesian singer Bunga Citra Lestari; and rising talent Quinn Salman. These artistes performed their renditions of fan-favourite tunes, presenting a nostalgic medley from beloved Disney stories.

“A Magical Night of Music” was designed not only as a premium entertainment experience for families, but also as a tangible manifestation of the bank’s commitment to promoting #FUNanciallyfit, where a fun lifestyle can go together with healthy financial habits. This orchestra is also a part of our appreciation for OCBC loyal customers and their families,” Johannes added.

In recent years, concerts and live entertainment have increasingly become a defining feature of Indonesia’s evolving lifestyle landscape. According to the 2024 OCBC Financial Fitness Index, while most Indonesians have developed a habit of saving regularly, 39% save with materialistic goals in mind, one of which is to purchase concert tickets. Understanding this need, OCBC presented an orchestra concert – A Magical Night of Music by offering complimentary tickets, as part of its commitment to supporting customers in staying financially fit while also enjoying a fun lifestyle.

OCBC Debit & Credit cardholders are entitled to enjoy special offers on ticket purchases for Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play! in Jakarta, available from June 14 June, 2025. Disney Jr. Live on Tour: Let’s Play! is a specially curated event designed to entertain children through appearances by beloved Disney Friends.

In addition, Disney’s Beauty and the Beast in Concert & Disney’s The Lion King Live in Concerts presented by Ciputra Artpreneur will offer an extraordinary cinematic experience, featuring Disney classics The Lion King and Beauty and the Beast accompanied by a live orchestra this coming September & October. OCBC Debit & Credit cardholders can also enjoy exclusive offers on ticket purchases for these performances.

For more information, please visit www.ocbc.id.

About OCBC

PT Bank OCBC NISP Tbk (OCBC) was established in Bandung in 1941 under the name Nederlandsch Indische Spaar en Deposito Bank. Over its 84 years of journey, the Bank has undergone several name changes, from ‘Bank NISP’ to ‘Bank OCBC NISP’, and ‘OCBC’ on November 14, 2023. As of March 31, 2025, OCBC serves customers through 205 office networks in 54 cities in Indonesia. Furthermore, customers could conduct transaction through the Bank’s 529 ATM, more than 90,000 ATM networks in Indonesia, and connected to more than 580 OCBC Group ATM networks in Singapore and Malaysia. OCBC also serves customers through various digital channels, including mobile banking and internet banking – both for individuals and corporations. OCBC is one of the banks with the highest credit ratings in Indonesia, namely AAA(idn)/stable from PT Fitch Ratings Indonesia.

