Women’s soccer scores big for Swiss tourism as spending surges 27%

Holland Women huddle during the Euro 2025 match against France at the St Jakob Park on July 13, 2025 in Basel, Switzerland. Soccrates Images | Getty Images Sport | Getty Images

The ongoing boom in women’s soccer is delivering a tourism spending boost to Switzerland this summer, as international visitors descend for the Euro 2025 tournament. The number of travelers to Switzerland increased 12% year-on-year over the first week of the competition, according to figures shared exclusively with CNBC by payments giant Visa based on its cardholders. Visitor numbers from Germany, Poland and the Netherlands jumped 25%, arrivals from the U.K. rose 20%, while Italy and France saw upticks of 15% and 10%, respectively. Spending meanwhile rose 27% for the week starting July 2 across the country’s host locations, which include Basel, Bern, Geneva and Zurich, as well as the smaller towns of St. Gallen, Sion and Thun. Restaurant takings nearly doubled in Bern, as spending on entertainment more than tripled by the picturesque lakeside shores of Thun, which hosted Norway v Iceland and Spain v Belgium last week. Retail goods spending in Switzerland was up 30%, which Visa Europe’s Chief Marketing Officer Kim Kadlec said showed the tournament’s “powerful ripple effect, with an increase in real-time consumer spending across industries.”

Untere Schleuse wooden bridge in Thun, Switzerland. Visitor spending rose 25% year-on-year in the town in July 2025 as it hosted Euro 2025 women’s soccer matches. Education Images | Universal Images Group | Getty Images

The sight of packed major stadiums for women’s soccer matches — which are now expected throughout Euro 2025 — once seemed a long way off. The women’s game only started to become professionalized at a club level, key to overall talent development, in the 2010s. Euro 2022, hosted by England, proved a landmark success in terms of reach as more than a decade of grassroots sporting investment, new and expanded broadcasting deals, and increased public and media interest came to fruition. The nearly 90,000-strong attendance for England’s final against Germany at London’s Wembley Stadium was the highest-ever for either a men’s or women’s Euro final, tournament ticket sales increased almost fourfold to 60 million euros ($70 million), and global live TV viewership soared to 365 million from 178 million in 2017 and 116 million in 2013. Breakthroughs for the global game have also included the equal pay deal agreed stateside in 2022 by US Soccer, and a five-year rights agreement with broadcasters Sky Sports and the BBC for the English Women’s Soccer League starting 2025 which is set to give unprecedented reach to matches. Those come even as deal sizes and overall funding and viewership remain dwarfed by the juggernaut of the men’s game, the world’s most-watched sport.

Georgia Stanway of England scores her team’s first goal during the UEFA Women’s Euro 2025 Group D match between England and Wales at Arena St. Gallen on July 13, 2025. Harriet Lander – The Fa | The Fa Collection | Getty Images

New records are already being broken at Euro 2025, with advance ticket sales totaling 600,000 and selling out 22 of 31 matches. Of those, 35% were purchased by international visitors, according to organizing body UEFA. “Already there are 61,000 Germans, 41,000 English, 16,000 French, 15,000 Dutch and 5,000 American fans,” Nadine Kessler, UEFA director for women’s football, said in a statement last month. “I think we are at 114 nationalities and that’s exactly what we want – that’s unheard of in women’s football – and it shows we have taken the right lessons from England 2022.”

Source