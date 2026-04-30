Friday, May 1, 2026
Google search engine
HomeTravelClassic cars, packed streets as Springfield erupts for Route 66 celebration, drawing...
Travel

Classic cars, packed streets as Springfield erupts for Route 66 celebration, drawing national attention

admin
By admin
0
6

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy wrapped up his Route 66 road trip Thursday, spending time in Springfield, Missouri, to celebrate the historic highway’s 100th anniversary this year.

The visit marked the final leg of Doocy’s three-day journey along the iconic roadway, often called the “Mother Road,” which stretches from Chicago to Santa Monica, California.

After kicking off the trip in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and traveling through Kansas, Doocy arrived in Springfield, widely recognized as the birthplace of Route 66.

‘REALLY BIG DEAL’: 13-MILE SECRET OF AMERICA’S HEARTLAND REVEALED BY FOX NEWS’ STEVE DOOCY

“Everybody today here in Springfield is wearing their Route 66 merch,” Doocy said during a live segment.

On Thursday, Doocy was broadcasting live from along the route, where locals and car enthusiasts gathered with classic vehicles to mark the milestone.

“It’s been really interesting because so many people in all the towns that we have visited have turned out,” Doocy said. “In these towns, this is a very big deal.”

Classic Mustangs lined the roadway as part of the celebration, with owners showing off vehicles tied to the history and culture of Route 66.

Springfield road arrow sign with cafe in background

With a stop on Thursday in Springfield, Mo., marking the iconic highway’s centennial celebration, Steve Doocy of “Fox & Friends” concluded his Route 66 journey. (iStock)

The segment also featured former Missouri Rep. Billy Long, set to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Iceland.

Long emphasized Springfield’s historic significance.

Steve Doocy interviewing Billy Long on the road in Springfield, Missouri.

The segment also featured former Missouri Rep. Billy Long, who emphasized Springfield’s historic significance. (Fox & Friends)

“This is the birthplace of Route 66,” Long said. 

“I was born here. Route 66 was born here.”

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Long shared the story of how Route 66 got its name, adding his signature auctioneer style.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

“A bunch of highway commissioners had an idea to put an intercontinental road through the country,” Long said, adding that an auctioneer in the room counted through possible route numbers before landing on 66.

Historic Missouri US 66 Byway road sign along rural two-lane highway with car and trees

Springfield is widely recognized as the birthplace of Route 66. (iStock)

The celebration in Springfield marked the official kickoff of events commemorating the highway’s centennial, with communities across the country expected to take part throughout America’s 250th birthday year.

TEST YOURSELF WITH OUR LATEST LIFESTYLE QUIZ

Doocy’s road trip highlighted the people, places and traditions that continue to keep the spirit of Route 66 alive nearly a century after its creation.

Kelly McGreal is a production assistant with the lifestyle team at Fox News Digital. 

Source

Previous article
Trip.com Announces Dual Travel Perks: National 5.5 Autumn Mega Sale and Exclusive “Seek Southeast Asia” Initiative for Sydney Travellers
Next article
7You Creative Lead tests Forty Winks’ revolutionary ‘BedMatch’ system to find the right bed for you
admin
adminhttps://thecityweekly.com.au
RELATED ARTICLES
Google search engine

Most Popular

Load more

Recent Comments

admin on People are reporting vertigo, dizziness and nausea after Friday’s 4.8 magnitude East Coast earthquake. Here’s why.

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

The City Weekly is your lifestyle news, entertainment, travel, music, health & fashion website. We provide you with the latest breaking news and videos, something for everyone.

Contact us: info@thecityweekly.com.au

FOLLOW US

© Blog Chicks 2024