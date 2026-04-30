Classic cars, packed streets as Springfield erupts for Route 66 celebration, drawing national attention

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“Fox & Friends” co-host Steve Doocy wrapped up his Route 66 road trip Thursday, spending time in Springfield, Missouri, to celebrate the historic highway’s 100th anniversary this year.

The visit marked the final leg of Doocy’s three-day journey along the iconic roadway, often called the “Mother Road,” which stretches from Chicago to Santa Monica, California.

After kicking off the trip in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and traveling through Kansas, Doocy arrived in Springfield, widely recognized as the birthplace of Route 66.

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“Everybody today here in Springfield is wearing their Route 66 merch,” Doocy said during a live segment.

On Thursday, Doocy was broadcasting live from along the route, where locals and car enthusiasts gathered with classic vehicles to mark the milestone.

“It’s been really interesting because so many people in all the towns that we have visited have turned out,” Doocy said. “In these towns, this is a very big deal.”

Classic Mustangs lined the roadway as part of the celebration, with owners showing off vehicles tied to the history and culture of Route 66.

The segment also featured former Missouri Rep. Billy Long, set to serve as the next U.S. ambassador to Iceland.

Long emphasized Springfield’s historic significance.

“This is the birthplace of Route 66,” Long said.

“I was born here. Route 66 was born here.”

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Long shared the story of how Route 66 got its name, adding his signature auctioneer style.

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“A bunch of highway commissioners had an idea to put an intercontinental road through the country,” Long said, adding that an auctioneer in the room counted through possible route numbers before landing on 66.

The celebration in Springfield marked the official kickoff of events commemorating the highway’s centennial, with communities across the country expected to take part throughout America’s 250th birthday year.

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Doocy’s road trip highlighted the people, places and traditions that continue to keep the spirit of Route 66 alive nearly a century after its creation.

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