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Popular tourist hot spot moves to strip beaches of sunbeds and umbrellas in tough new ban

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A top summer destination has expanded its list of protected beaches, banning the rental of sunbeds and other commercial activity ahead of the busy travel season.

Greece, a travel hot spot facing overtourism pressure, added new beaches to its protected list this month, according to a translated statement from Greece’s Ministry of the Environment and Energy.

Officials say the total number of protected beaches stands at 250, though some international media have put the figure at 251.

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The list has grown from 238 beaches in 2025 and 198 the year before, according to news agency Agence France-Presse (AFP) and Greece’s Ministry of the Environment and Energy.

The policy applies to Greece’s “untrodden beaches,” which are typically located in remote and environmentally sensitive coastal areas. 

View of Mykonos Town Chora on Mykonos island in Greece

The number of protected beaches in Greece has increased this year as part of broader efforts to manage overtourism. (iStock)

Officials did not specify which beaches were included in the latest update, the statement said.

The measure prohibits commercial use of those beaches, including the rental of sunbeds and umbrellas.

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“The amendment aims to ensure the effective protection of beaches with significant aesthetic, geomorphological or ecological value, as well as to preserve habitat types and species of flora and fauna found in these areas,” the ministry said in its statement.

In some areas, the measure is aimed at protecting marine life, including endangered species such as monk seals and loggerhead turtles, AFP reported.

Aerial view of Antikyra town in Greece with surrounding landscape

The policy prohibits commercial use, including umbrellas and sunbeds, on beaches deemed environmentally sensitive. (iStock)

The ministry’s statement said, “In particular, it expands the number of coastlines and beaches within areas included in the National List of the European Natura 2000 ecological network, where the granting of commercial use and any activity that could harm their natural form or ecological integrity is now prohibited.”

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Fox News Digital reached out to the Ministry of the Environment and Energy for comment.

The move comes as Greek officials deal with mounting overtourism pressure, particularly on Greece’s busiest islands.

Beachgoers with umbrellas on sand near water

Greece has expanded its list of protected beaches, restricting commercial activity such as sunbed rentals in sensitive coastal areas. (iStock)

Earlier in April, Athens Mayor Haris Doukas said he might limit the number of new hotels built in the city, saying Athens “must not become Barcelona.”

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“We really need to see if and how many more hotels we need and where, Doukas said in response to a question from Euronews at an event.

“We need to see and think about how much extra tourist load we can lift and where.”

Woman relaxing while looking at Parthenon temple in Athens

Greece welcomed a record 38 million visitors last year, intensifying concerns about overtourism. (iStock)

Travel to Greece hit a record 38 million visitors in the last year, according to Bank of Greece statistics obtained by AFP, up 5.6% from the previous year.

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Arrivals from the European Union rose by 2.8%, while non-EU visits increased by 10%, AFP previously reported.

Jessica Mekles of Fox News Digital contributed reporting.

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